2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:28 AM
346 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
228 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1019 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Lauderdale Lakes West Gate
1 Unit Available
4705 NW 35th St
4705 Northwest 35th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
944 sqft
55+ community! Very nice, well kept, freshly painted with stainless appliances. 1st floor condo. 2 bedroom 2 bath located in Poinciana Gardens. The property is vacant on lockbox. Please see show assist. See attached. SEE ATTACHMENTS.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3000 NW 48th Ter
3000 Northwest 48th Terrace, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
FULL FURNISHDED 2/2 CONDO This is a wonderful 55+ community AS PER THE ASSOC.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
5102 NW 36th St
5102 Northwest 36th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
944 sqft
Senior Community, ONLY 55+. Gorgeous 2/2 Apartment on the 3rd Floor. Completely Renovated. Lake View from Room and from Screened Balcony. FURNISHED, Ready to move-in and adjacent to the Club House and Pool (Walk Distance).
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3430 NW 52nd Ave
3430 Northwest 52nd Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
944 sqft
55yrs+ adult community. Enjoy the sunrise everyday from your top floor fully furnished turn key unit.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Lauderdale Lakes West Gate
1 Unit Available
5051 W Oakland Park Blvd
5051 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
944 sqft
OVER 55+ COMMUNITY, 1 TENANT MUST BE AGE 55 or OLDER. MIN. CREDIT SCORE 650. NO PETS. NO CHILDREN UNDER AGE 18 MAY RESIDE.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
4848 NW 24th Ct
4848 Northwest 24th Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1220 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH NEWLY REMODELED WITH TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM, SPACIOUS TILED BALCONY AND MORE. LAUNDRY ROOM ON EACH FLOOR IN THE BUILDING.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3700 NW 21st St
3700 Northwest 21st Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS AND OPEN 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT ON 3RD FLOOR IN ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WOOD CABINETS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPDATED BATHS AND MORE. NICE COMMUNITY CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS AND HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING & DINING.
Last updated June 12 at 10:48am
Lauderdale Lakes East Gate
1 Unit Available
3620 Northwest 29th Street
3620 Northwest 29th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1253 sqft
3620 Northwest 29th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311 - 2 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3070 NW 48th Terrace
3070 Northwest 48th Terrace, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
COMPLETELY REMODELED! SPACIOUS 2/2 UNIT WITH VIEW OF THE PARK, POOL AREA, AND CLUBHOUSE! THIS PROPERTY HAS BEEN COMPLETLY UPDATED AND IS MOVE-IN READY! FEATURES: NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW BATHROOM VANITIES, NEW TOILETS, NEW
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3061 NW 47th Ter
3061 Northwest 47th Terrace, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
SENIOR COMMUNITY. ALL occupants must be 55+ years old. Cozy unit that is freshly repainted! New floors, and NEW kitchen! Never lived in since renovations.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Oakland Estates
1 Unit Available
4999 NW 43rd Ct
4999 Northwest 43rd Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully renovated 2 beds 2 baths single family home for rent in Lauderdale Lakes. This house features a brand new kitchen, completely updated bathrooms, brand new appliances and new AC central unit just installed.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Oriole Estates
1 Unit Available
4131 NW 30th Ter
4131 Northwest 30th Terrace, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
GREAT OPPORTUNITY!!! FAST APPROVAL READY TO MOVE IN!!! SPACIOUS, FULLY REMODELED 2/2 APARTMENT. Water included. EASY TO SHOW.
Results within 1 mile of Lauderdale Lakes
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1245 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Oakland Forest
28 Units Available
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1177 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
6 Units Available
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1000 sqft
Located just across the street from Broward Regional Center Park and close to dining and shopping. Tile kitchen and bath floors, oversized bedrooms, and screened balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3571 NW Inverrary Dr
3571 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1070 sqft
Attractive 2 bed 2 bath condo in desirable location. This 55 and over condo is move-in ready and comes with its own washer dryer unit. It also boast large patio with a garden view with newer appliances all with a gated community .
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
4321 NW 16th St
4321 Northwest 16th Street, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
867 sqft
SEASONAL ONLY / MAX 7 months FULLY FURNISHED Beautifull fully furnished 55 + Seasonal rental minimum 6 months a year max 7 months a year per association, Located on the heart of Lauderhill close to fine dining and shopping, a real hidden gem.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
116 Lake Emerald Dr
116 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Enjoy Spectacular Views of the 168-Acre Lake from this Freshly Painted (neutral colors), Top Floor Condo with Stylish Remodeled Baths, Tile & Wood Laminate Floors (no carpet), a Washer & Dryer, Brand New Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Walk-in Closet
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
5570 NW 44th St
5570 Northwest 44th Street, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1085 sqft
GREAT UNIT 2/2+WASHER & DRYER INSIDE ! GOLF VIEW, SOUTH EAST BALCONY EXPOSURE TO GET THE MAXIMUM SUN AND LIGHT. YOU WILL ENJOY HAVING THIS QUIET AREA AND BE CLOSE TO THE BEACHES, AIRPORT, SAWGRASS MALL.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
4930 NW 55th Ct
4930 Northwest 55th Court, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
952 sqft
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in 55 plus community of the Mainlands. Nicely updated kitchen cabinets with newer, clean appliances. Wood flooring with carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Woodlands
1 Unit Available
5303 Avocado Dr
5303 Avocado Drive, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1846 sqft
Looking for a long term lease? This property is perfect for you. Great landlord looking for a long term tenant. Yard maintence (grass cutting and bushes) is included in your rent. Convenient location and security patrolled neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
3115 Oakland Shores Dr
3115 Oakland Shores Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom first floor unit. Brand new white cabinets being installed in kitchen as we speak. Freshly painted. Garden views. Updated flooring and bathrooms. Close to I-95 and Florida Turnpike. Gated community in Oakland Park's Hidden Oasis.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
2465 NW 33rd St
2465 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1241 sqft
Spectacular water/lake front view condo. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms, screened patio, ground floor unit with private washer/dryer inside. Ceramic tiled floor in main areas, neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Plenty of guests parking.
