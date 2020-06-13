/
3 bedroom apartments
308 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Lauderdale Lakes North Gate
1 Unit Available
3555 Northwest 32nd Court
3555 Northwest 32nd Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1666 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
3674 NW 29th Ct
3674 Northwest 29th Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This Spacious 3/2.5 Town-House priced below market value to accommodated the right family budget: with two closets in the master bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Lauderdale Lakes
Verified
27 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1900 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Verified
Oakland Forest
28 Units Available
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
Oakland Grove
1 Unit Available
The Isles 3236
3236 NW 31st Ter, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
********AVAILABLE AUGUST 27********** The Isles at Oakland Park is a newly built, townhome community. They have two-stories, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The floor plans are spacious; 1,688 square feet.
1 Unit Available
2735 NW 58TH Terr
2735 Northwest 58th Terrace, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1250 sqft
2735 nw 58TH - Spacious 3/2 apartment (sec 8 approved) Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in triplex ready for move in. Newly renovated with upgraded appliances.
Holiday Village
1 Unit Available
4217 NW 25 Place
4217 Northwest 25th Place, Lauderhill, FL
Large 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home With Spacious Backyard! AVAILABLE MAY! - Extremely spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms in the quiet neighborhood of Lauderdale Lakes. This home is perfect for a large family looking for ample space.
Oakland Grove
1 Unit Available
The Isles 3228
3228 NW 31st Ter, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
****AVAILABLE JULY 8 The Isles at Oakland Park is a newly built, townhome community. They have two-stories, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The floor plans are spacious; 1,688 square feet.
1 Unit Available
4903 NW 51st Ter
4903 Northwest 51st Court, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,398
1717 sqft
Wow ! A Brand New concrete Block built Single Family Home with Impact Windows & Doors. Convenient central location. Close to Florida Turnpike. Quite Family Neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
1794 NW 55th Ave
1794 Northwest 55th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1249 sqft
VACANT!!! Safe and Secure... IMPACT WINDOWS 3 bed / 2.5 bath completely tiled 2 story unit, lots of natural lighting, additional laundry and storage room, centrally located, lots of parking. FAST approval process.
Flair
1 Unit Available
4951 NW 15th St
4951 Northwest 15th Street, Lauderhill, FL
ELEGANTLY RENOVATED HOME !!! 4 BEDROOMS , 2 BATHROOMS ,,, BEAUTIFUL HOME,,, BRAND NEW KITCHEN, QUARTZ TOPS AND NEW APPLIANCES ,,, ALL NEW BATHROOMS ...NEW WATER HEATHER ,,, NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE...
Holiday Village
1 Unit Available
4520 NW 26th St
4520 Northwest 26th Street, Lauderhill, FL
This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single-family house in Lauderhill is a rare find. It won’t last long. Bring your clients to see this before it’s gone.
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
1766 NW 58th Ave
1766 Northwest 58th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Beautiful townhome renovated kitchen, renovated bath rooms, washer/dryer make this property a show-stopper. Criminal & rental history required. Condo approval 1 week. No pets. A must see this will not last long.
1 Unit Available
5974 Northwest 25th Street
5974 NW 25th Street, Sunrise, FL
5974 Northwest 25th Street Apt #1A, Sunrise, FL 33313 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
5201 NW 18th St
5201 Northwest 18th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Ground level, spacious 3 bed/2 bath condo located in a 2 story building with only 4 units per building. Located in an all age community.
1 Unit Available
2215 NW 59th Way
2215 Northwest 59th Way, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
3 bed 2 bath Ready to move in!! HABITAT II, SECTION 8 VOUCHER ACCEPTED !!
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
2360 Northwest 60th Avenue
2360 Northwest 60th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2
1861 Northwest 59th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This unit is fully renovated. It has new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets with quartz counter tops. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances.
Flair
1 Unit Available
1960 Northwest 47th Avenue
1960 Northwest 47th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1664 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 Unit Available
1426 NW 34 Way
1426 Northwest 34th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1294 sqft
Gated community close to everything. Close to shopping and easy access to freeways. Professionally managed. You will be happy to call this home.
1 Unit Available
5971 NW 24th Ct
5971 Northwest 24th Court, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
SECTION 8 WELCOME Great family home with laundry inside and a cozy backyard for pets or BBQs. Security deposit and 1st month required. Landlord approval necessary, one-time fee of $50 for each adult applicant over the age of 18 years old.
1 Unit Available
4072 Inverrary
4072 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE 3/2/1 ON THE GOLF COURSE. BACK PATIO HAS LAUNDRY ROOM, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET. RENT INCLUDES BASIC CABLE. 2 POOLS, TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL COURT AND A GYM ARE AMENITIES AVAILABLE.
1 Unit Available
3300 Spanish Moss Terrace
3300 Spanish Moss Terrace, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
COME SEE THIS REMODELED 3/2 CONDO IN THE HEART OF LAUDERHILL. THIS PROPERTY IS IN A GATED COMMUNITY, CLOSE TO HOSPITAL, SHOPPING CENTER AND SCHOOLS. THE MASTER BEDROOM AND ONE OF THE GUEST ROOM ARE TILE FLOOR.
1 Unit Available
1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue - 1802
1802 Northwest 52nd Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This unit is fully renovated. It has new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets with quartz counter tops. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances.
