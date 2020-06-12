/
2 bedroom apartments
441 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Canterbury Palms
3400 NW 29th St, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
690 sqft
We are located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Lauderdale Lake is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale.
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1019 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
Oriole Estates
3900 NW 31st Ter 1
3900 Northwest 31st Terrace, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2/1 beautiful home won't last long - Property Id: 285888 Newly renovated with granite countertop. Comes with new stainless steel appliances Must see spacious 2 bedroom.
Lauderdale Lakes West Gate
4705 NW 35th St
4705 Northwest 35th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
944 sqft
55+ community! Very nice, well kept, freshly painted with stainless appliances. 1st floor condo. 2 bedroom 2 bath located in Poinciana Gardens. The property is vacant on lockbox. Please see show assist. See attached. SEE ATTACHMENTS.
3000 NW 48th Ter
3000 Northwest 48th Terrace, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
FULL FURNISHDED 2/2 CONDO This is a wonderful 55+ community AS PER THE ASSOC.
5102 NW 36th St
5102 Northwest 36th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
944 sqft
Senior Community, ONLY 55+. Gorgeous 2/2 Apartment on the 3rd Floor. Completely Renovated. Lake View from Room and from Screened Balcony. FURNISHED, Ready to move-in and adjacent to the Club House and Pool (Walk Distance).
3430 NW 52nd Ave
3430 Northwest 52nd Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
944 sqft
55yrs+ adult community. Enjoy the sunrise everyday from your top floor fully furnished turn key unit.
Lauderdale Lakes West Gate
5051 W Oakland Park Blvd
5051 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
944 sqft
OVER 55+ COMMUNITY, 1 TENANT MUST BE AGE 55 or OLDER. MIN. CREDIT SCORE 650. NO PETS. NO CHILDREN UNDER AGE 18 MAY RESIDE.
4848 NW 24th Ct
4848 Northwest 24th Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1220 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH NEWLY REMODELED WITH TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM, SPACIOUS TILED BALCONY AND MORE. LAUNDRY ROOM ON EACH FLOOR IN THE BUILDING.
3700 NW 21st St
3700 Northwest 21st Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS AND OPEN 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT ON 3RD FLOOR IN ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WOOD CABINETS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPDATED BATHS AND MORE. NICE COMMUNITY CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS AND HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING & DINING.
Lauderdale Lakes East Gate
3620 Northwest 29th Street
3620 Northwest 29th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1253 sqft
3620 Northwest 29th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311 - 2 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.
3070 NW 48th Terrace
3070 Northwest 48th Terrace, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
COMPLETELY REMODELED! SPACIOUS 2/2 UNIT WITH VIEW OF THE PARK, POOL AREA, AND CLUBHOUSE! THIS PROPERTY HAS BEEN COMPLETLY UPDATED AND IS MOVE-IN READY! FEATURES: NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW BATHROOM VANITIES, NEW TOILETS, NEW
3061 NW 47th Ter
3061 Northwest 47th Terrace, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
SENIOR COMMUNITY. ALL occupants must be 55+ years old. Cozy unit that is freshly repainted! New floors, and NEW kitchen! Never lived in since renovations.
3508 NW 29th PL
3508 Northwest 29th Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3508 NW 29th PL in Lauderdale Lakes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Oakland Estates
4999 NW 43rd Ct
4999 Northwest 43rd Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully renovated 2 beds 2 baths single family home for rent in Lauderdale Lakes. This house features a brand new kitchen, completely updated bathrooms, brand new appliances and new AC central unit just installed.
Oriole Estates
4131 NW 30th Ter
4131 Northwest 30th Terrace, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
GREAT OPPORTUNITY!!! FAST APPROVAL READY TO MOVE IN!!! SPACIOUS, FULLY REMODELED 2/2 APARTMENT. Water included. EASY TO SHOW.
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1245 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Oakland Forest
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1177 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1219 sqft
Gated, smoke-free community with a fitness center, high-speed internet and a barbecue area. Carpeted homes that feature spacious walk-in closets and screened patios. Less than 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1000 sqft
Located just across the street from Broward Regional Center Park and close to dining and shopping. Tile kitchen and bath floors, oversized bedrooms, and screened balconies.
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
Sailboat Pointe 2440 1807
2440 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1256 sqft
****Available SEPTEMBER 3*** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and
2260 NW 59th Way
2260 Northwest 59th Way, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1004 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Lake Emerald
118 Lake Emerald 207
118 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
920 sqft
***Available JULY 18***** Beautiful condo with a stunning 168-acre lake view in a resort-like community called Lake Emerald!! Easily accessible to downtown Fort Lauderdale, the beaches, and a mere 15-minute drive to the Fort Lauderdale
Lake Emerald
115 Lake Emerald Drive #306
115 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1120 sqft
Lovely Lake Emerald 2/2 w/Great Views! - Call/text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 to schedule a tour today! Enjoy spectacular views from this beautifully updated 3rd floor unit.
