238 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lauderdale Lakes, FL
226 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
696 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
3 Units Available
Canterbury Palms
3400 NW 29th St, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
We are located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Lauderdale Lake is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale.
1 of 14
Lauderdale Lakes West Gate
1 Unit Available
5111 W Oakland Park Blvd
5111 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Freshly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo on the 1st floor. Great location minutes away from stores and main highways. Property is only for 55+ adults
1 of 19
Oriole Estates
1 Unit Available
3900 NW 33rd Ave
3900 Northwest 33rd Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
Fully furnished room for rent with all utilities included (Internet, cable, electricity, and water. Room shares bathroom with other room. Tenant will have access to the kitchen, dinning room, living room, patio and shared laundry, etc.
1 of 7
1 Unit Available
2850 Somerset Dr
2850 Somerset Drive, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
Amazing opportunity for rent! Gated complex , first floor, Spacious First floor 1/1 condo . 55+ community of Somerset, located close to highways, shopping and more. enclosed balcony, lots of storage and walking closet, 24 hrs, security guard
Results within 1 mile of Lauderdale Lakes
6 Units Available
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
750 sqft
Located just across the street from Broward Regional Center Park and close to dining and shopping. Tile kitchen and bath floors, oversized bedrooms, and screened balconies.
27 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
816 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
5 Units Available
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
942 sqft
Gated, smoke-free community with a fitness center, high-speed internet and a barbecue area. Carpeted homes that feature spacious walk-in closets and screened patios. Less than 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
1 of 24
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Club 2831 207
2831 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
823 sqft
******AVAILABLE July 8. Quick approval!! Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park.
1 of 7
1 Unit Available
2017 NW 46 Ave Unit A-404
2017 Northwest 46th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
800 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom - Beautiful 1/1,5 Fresh painted,ready to move in! Call 954-6047210 Maria (RLNE3762805)
1 of 17
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2881 N Oakland Forest Dr Apt 306
2881 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
804 sqft
Cozy remodeled Unit. Lake/garden view, ceramic and laminate floors, spacious and plenty of amenities.
1 of 1
1 Unit Available
2251 NW 41st Ave
2251 Northwest 41st Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2251 NW 41st Ave in Lauderhill. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 37
1 Unit Available
4770 NW 21st St
4770 Northwest 21st Street, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
928 sqft
fully furnished down to the linens, just bring your toothbrush! Available for 6 months plus a day or longer. Large one bedroom with one and half baths. Condo is in great condition.
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
2601 NW 56th Ave
2601 Northwest 56th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
Nicely kept 1/1.5 unit with a beautiful view of the city. View extends all the way to downtown Ft. Lauderdale. Unit is very close to elevator and laundry room. A few miles away from Broward Mall and Sawgrass Mills Mall.
1 of 5
1 Unit Available
1501 NW 43rd Ave
1501 Northwest 43rd Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
Lovely 1/1 ground floor Corner Unit condo, storm shutters, Hugh Master bedroom closet, separate dining area, spacious living area, recently painted, Community Pool. Association states 55+ community, good credit, NO record of eviction.
1 of 16
1 Unit Available
4170 Inverrary Dr
4170 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
783 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 1 bed/1 bath apartment, available furnished or unfurnished, centrally located. Gated community. Tile floors, very bright and lots of closet space. Huge, screened balcony. Laundry facilities on the same floor.
1 of 21
1 Unit Available
2060 NW 48th Ter
2060 Northwest 48th Terrace, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
860 sqft
LARGE UNIT WITH PLENTY OF LIVING SPACE. EAT-IN AREA IN BIG KITCHEN. BALCONY IS GLASS ENCLOSED AND TILED. LARGE HALL CLOSET. OVER-SIZED CARPETED BEDROOM. LIVING AREA HAS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING. FOYER ENTRANCE TO BUILDING FOR ADDITIONAL SECURITY.
1 of 15
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2841 N Oakland Forest Dr
2841 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
844 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2841 N Oakland Forest Dr in Oakland Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
4250 NW 21st Ave
4250 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1496 sqft
Move-In ready; Freshly painted one bedroom, one bathroom apartment; quiet neighborhood, close to all amenities, and bus route, making commute easy. Unit will pass Section-8 Housing inspection. Tenant pays $50.00 flat rate for water each month.
1 of 7
1 Unit Available
2061 NW 47th Ter
2061 Northwest 47th Terrace, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Check out this 1 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom condo in Castle Garden Lauderhill with lots of amenities that you will enjoy 3 pools with warm water, 4 bowling isles, pool tables, ping pong table, sauna for men, sauna for woman, gymnasium for men,
1 of 17
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
2350 nw 33rd St # 808
2350 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
850 sqft
WONDERFUL 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATH UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. FULL AMENITIES - TENNIS, POOL, GYM, SPA. WATER & SEWER INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT.
1 of 21
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2880 N Oakland Forest Dr # 208
2880 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
804 sqft
CHARMING 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON 2ND FLOOR WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, SCREENED BALCONY AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. GREAT COMMUNITY WITH GYM, TENNIS, CLUB HOUSE, AND 3 POOLS. CLOSE TO I-95, DOWNTOWN FT LAUDERDALE AND THE BEACH.
1 of 9
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), beach, Wilton Manors...
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
3740 Inverrary Dr
3740 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
880 sqft
Fully beautifully furnished, flat screen TV - 1 BR/1.5 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,399 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.
