/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:52 AM
280 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
286 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1107 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3627 NW 30th CT
3627 NW 30th Ct, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1104 sqft
Gorgeously Renovated 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town Home in Lauderdale Lakes! - Beautiful, freshly renovated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two story town house with a private courtyard in Newer (2018) building in Lauderdale Lakes.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
3400 NW 30 St
3400 Northwest 30th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in with just $1,100.00! Cute and clean 1/1 in Lauderdale Lakes. Large living area with tile floor throughout. Community is close to shopping/dining, turnpike, I95.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
3614 NW 29th Ct.
3614 Northwest 29th Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1600 sqft
*********Available OCTOBER 16 ****** Quick screening process! Beautiful, wooded community called MARINA OAKS! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - East of I95, yet still reasonably priced! Great neighborhood, central to all; 5 minutes to the airport,
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
3700 NW 21st Street #309 - 1
3700 Northwest 21st Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS AND OPEN 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT ON 3RD FLOOR IN ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WOOD CABINETS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPDATED BATHS AND MORE. NICE COMMUNITY CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS AND HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING & DINING.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale Lakes East Gate
3620 Northwest 29th Street
3620 Northwest 29th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1253 sqft
3620 Northwest 29th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311 - 2 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
Oriole Estates
3226 Northwest 41st Street
3226 Northwest 41st Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1954 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Lauderdale Lakes
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
21 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1900 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
27 Units Available
Oakland Forest
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
$
2 Units Available
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,151
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, smoke-free community with a fitness center, high-speed internet and a barbecue area. Carpeted homes that feature spacious walk-in closets and screened patios. Less than 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
206 Lake Pointe Dr
206 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
880 sqft
What a GREAT rental! DIRECT LAKE VIEWS THE MINUTE YOU ENTER this completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with a screened porch, an eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar and separate laundry room! All NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW SOLID
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Rock Island
2720 NW 21st CT
2720 Northwest 21st Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2305 sqft
Beautiful and move in ready 3/2 with 1 car garage. Kitchen with quartz counter tops, designer tile back splash, stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms renovated with designer finishes.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Acres
1991 NW 32nd Ct
1991 Northwest 32nd Court, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1450 sqft
Updated 2/2; quiet neighborhood; near I-95 - Property Id: 309875 This is a large 2/2 in a quiet neighborhood on a corner lot. It is situated close to 95 in Oakland Park.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Emerald
115 Lake Emerald Drive #306
115 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
Lovely Lake Emerald 2/2 w/Great Views! - Call/text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 to schedule a tour today! Enjoy spectacular views from this beautifully updated 3rd floor unit.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004
2622 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
****Available IMMEDIATELY** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Rock Island
2100 Nw 24th Terrace
2100 Northwest 24th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1358 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Fort Lauderdale. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
2465 NW 33rd St
2465 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1241 sqft
Spectacular water/lake front view condo. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms, screened patio, ground floor unit with private washer/dryer inside. Ceramic tiled floor in main areas, neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Plenty of guests parking.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5314 NW 24 ST unit 143
5314 Northwest 24th Street, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
829 sqft
Large 2-1 apartment with water included - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR SECTION 8 TO MOVE IN AS A
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Lake Emerald
111 Lake Emerald Dr
111 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Watch the sunset from your private screened in patio overlooking the magnificent 168 acre Lake Emerald. This beautifully remodeled corner unit boasts Stainless steel appliances and a Walk-In Closet.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
4802 NW 42nd Ave
4802 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
997 sqft
Totally updated home (see photos) with high end materials! Within walking distance of the pool (2 pools both heated), and Clubhouse( which has extra parking for guests). Near Publix and other shopping, just across Commercial Blvd.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Acres
3310 NW 21st Ave
3310 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1233 sqft
Remodeled modern waterfront 2/1 home with 1 car garage in convenient Oakland Park neighborhood. Beautiful view down ocean access canal. Brand new light and bright kitchen cabinets/countertops. Stainless steel appliances .
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
2440 NW 33rd St #1807
2440 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1256 sqft
****Available SEPTEMBER 3*** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
5971 NW 24th Ct
5971 Northwest 24th Court, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
SECTION 8 WELCOME Great family home with laundry inside and a cozy backyard for pets or BBQs. Security deposit and 1st month required. Landlord approval necessary, one-time fee of $50 for each adult applicant over the age of 18 years old.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
5200 NW 31 ST unit J176
5200 NW 31 Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
962 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE-CONDO WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW FROM LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. GREAT GATED COMMUNITY LOCATED CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT.
Similar Pages
Lauderdale Lakes 1 BedroomsLauderdale Lakes 2 BedroomsLauderdale Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLauderdale Lakes 3 BedroomsLauderdale Lakes Accessible ApartmentsLauderdale Lakes Apartments with BalconyLauderdale Lakes Apartments with Garage
Lauderdale Lakes Apartments with GymLauderdale Lakes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLauderdale Lakes Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLauderdale Lakes Apartments with ParkingLauderdale Lakes Apartments with PoolLauderdale Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FL