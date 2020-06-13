293 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Lauderdale Lakes that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
228 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1019 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Lauderdale Lakes North Gate
1 Unit Available
3555 Northwest 32nd Court
3555 Northwest 32nd Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1666 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3700 NW 21st St
3700 Northwest 21st Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS AND OPEN 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT ON 3RD FLOOR IN ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WOOD CABINETS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPDATED BATHS AND MORE. NICE COMMUNITY CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS AND HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING & DINING.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Lauderdale Lakes East Gate
1 Unit Available
3620 Northwest 29th Street
3620 Northwest 29th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1253 sqft
3620 Northwest 29th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311 - 2 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Lauderdale Lakes
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
5 Units Available
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, smoke-free community with a fitness center, high-speed internet and a barbecue area. Carpeted homes that feature spacious walk-in closets and screened patios. Less than 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
27 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1900 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Oakland Forest
28 Units Available
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5200 NW 31st Ave
5200 Northwest 31st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1032 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE-CONDO WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW FROM LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. GREAT GATED COMMUNITY LOCATED CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Flair
1 Unit Available
1851 Northwest 47th Avenue
1851 Northwest 47th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2028 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holiday Village
1 Unit Available
4217 NW 25 Place
4217 Northwest 25th Place, Lauderhill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
1965 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home With Spacious Backyard! AVAILABLE MAY! - Extremely spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms in the quiet neighborhood of Lauderdale Lakes. This home is perfect for a large family looking for ample space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakland Grove
1 Unit Available
The Isles 3228
3228 NW 31st Ter, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
****AVAILABLE JULY 8 The Isles at Oakland Park is a newly built, townhome community. They have two-stories, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The floor plans are spacious; 1,688 square feet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Club 2831 207
2831 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
******AVAILABLE July 8. Quick approval!! Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5314 NW 24 ST unit 143
5314 Northwest 24th Street, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
829 sqft
5314 NW 24 ST unit 143 Available 07/01/20 Large 2-1 apartment with water included - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET -

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Oakland Grove
1 Unit Available
The Isles 3236
3236 NW 31st Ter, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
********AVAILABLE AUGUST 27********** The Isles at Oakland Park is a newly built, townhome community. They have two-stories, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The floor plans are spacious; 1,688 square feet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
Sailboat Pointe 2440 1807
2440 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1256 sqft
****Available SEPTEMBER 3*** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2735 NW 58TH Terr
2735 Northwest 58th Terrace, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1250 sqft
2735 nw 58TH - Spacious 3/2 apartment (sec 8 approved) Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in triplex ready for move in. Newly renovated with upgraded appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
115 Lake Emerald Drive #306
115 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
Lovely Lake Emerald 2/2 w/Great Views! - Call/text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 to schedule a tour today! Enjoy spectacular views from this beautifully updated 3rd floor unit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Royal Palm Acres
1 Unit Available
3310 NW 21st Ave
3310 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1233 sqft
Remodeled modern waterfront 2/1 home with 1 car garage in convenient Oakland Park neighborhood. Beautiful view down ocean access canal. Brand new light and bright kitchen cabinets/countertops. Stainless steel appliances .

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
2465 NW 33rd St
2465 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1241 sqft
Spectacular water/lake front view condo. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms, screened patio, ground floor unit with private washer/dryer inside. Ceramic tiled floor in main areas, neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Plenty of guests parking.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2932 NW 48th St
2932 Northwest 48th Street, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1293 sqft
Beautiful, well cared for home with lots of space inside. All Impact windows, Eat-in kitchen, good sized Family room, Office/den. Tile floor thru-out. Pets permitted (NO Pitbull/mix as per association).

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4802 NW 42nd Ave
4802 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
997 sqft
Totally updated home (see photos) with high end materials! Within walking distance of the pool (2 pools both heated), and Clubhouse( which has extra parking for guests). Near Publix and other shopping, just across Commercial Blvd.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
2350 nw 33rd St # 808
2350 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
850 sqft
WONDERFUL 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATH UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. FULL AMENITIES - TENNIS, POOL, GYM, SPA. WATER & SEWER INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2880 N Oakland Forest Dr # 208
2880 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CHARMING 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON 2ND FLOOR WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, SCREENED BALCONY AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. GREAT COMMUNITY WITH GYM, TENNIS, CLUB HOUSE, AND 3 POOLS. CLOSE TO I-95, DOWNTOWN FT LAUDERDALE AND THE BEACH.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), beach, Wilton Manors...
City Guide for Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Lauderdale Lakes was just four square miles of rural land that was home to cows and horses until 1961, when it became an official city. Today there’s nothing rural about Lauderdale Lakes at all.

Lauderdale Lakes may only be four square miles big, but it’s home to more than 32,000 people who love its bright sunshine and palm trees. Even though Lauderdale Lakes itself is fairly small, it’s a thriving suburb of the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale area. Miami is hot with average temperatures above 70 degrees all winter and nearly 100 degrees in the summer (we told you it's hot).

Having trouble with Craigslist Lauderdale Lakes? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Finding an apartment in Lauderdale Lakes that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

