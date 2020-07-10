/
apartments with washer dryer
389 Apartments for rent in Lauderdale Lakes, FL with washer-dryer
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1107 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
2747 NW 47th Ln
2747 Northwest 47th Lane, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Shopping around for a lovely townhome? Look no further. This is it. This is an owner pride of place that is available for the fussy tenant. Clean and nice 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths all on the 2nd floor (Split floor plan).
Lauderdale Lakes West Gate
2921 NW 44th Ave
2921 Northwest 44th Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1625 sqft
Spacious four bedroom house with 2 full bathrooms. Split bedroom floor plan for privacy. The wonderful kitchen is the center point of this wonderful home. All living areas surround the kitchen.
3614 NW 29th Ct.
3614 Northwest 29th Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1600 sqft
*********Available OCTOBER 16 ****** Quick screening process! Beautiful, wooded community called MARINA OAKS! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - East of I95, yet still reasonably priced! Great neighborhood, central to all; 5 minutes to the airport,
2600 NW 49th Ave
2600 Northwest 49th Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Cypress Chase Condominium Association D is a 55+ residential community, located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. The property consists of 208 units in two buildings surrounding a a beautiful central park.
Oakland Forest
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
Royal Palm Acres
1991 NW 32nd Ct
1991 Northwest 32nd Court, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1450 sqft
Updated 2/2; quiet neighborhood; near I-95 - Property Id: 309875 This is a large 2/2 in a quiet neighborhood on a corner lot. It is situated close to 95 in Oakland Park.
Lake Emerald
115 Lake Emerald Drive #306
115 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
Lovely Lake Emerald 2/2 w/Great Views! - Call/text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 to schedule a tour today! Enjoy spectacular views from this beautifully updated 3rd floor unit.
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004
2622 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
****Available IMMEDIATELY** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and
Rock Island
2100 Nw 24th Terrace
2100 Northwest 24th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1358 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Fort Lauderdale. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Three Lakes
206 Lake Pointe Dr
206 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
880 sqft
What a GREAT rental! DIRECT LAKE VIEWS THE MINUTE YOU ENTER this completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with a screened porch, an eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar and separate laundry room! All NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW SOLID
Rock Island
2720 NW 21st CT
2720 Northwest 21st Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2305 sqft
Beautiful and move in ready 3/2 with 1 car garage. Kitchen with quartz counter tops, designer tile back splash, stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms renovated with designer finishes.
2946 NW 55th Ave
2946 Northwest 55th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS CONDO, NEW WOODEN FLOOR WILL BE PLACED IN BEDROOMS, TILE IN REMAINING AREAS, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT, RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH.
Oakland Forest
2881 N Oakland Forest Dr Apt 306
2881 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy remodeled Unit. Lake/garden view, ceramic and laminate floors, spacious and plenty of amenities.
3571 NW Inverrary Dr
3571 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1070 sqft
Attractive 2 bed 2 bath condo in desirable location. This 55 and over condo is move-in ready and comes with its own washer dryer unit. It also boast large patio with a garden view with newer appliances all with a gated community .
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
2465 NW 33rd St
2465 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1241 sqft
Spectacular water/lake front view condo. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms, screened patio, ground floor unit with private washer/dryer inside. Ceramic tiled floor in main areas, neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Plenty of guests parking.
4112 Inverrary drive
4112 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1590 sqft
Spacious townhouse with cable oncluded - Property Id: 308374 A 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom .Gated Community with 2 pools, clubhouse, and an exercise room. Cable is included in Rent including 9 SHOWTIME. Ready to move in by AUGUST .
Lake Emerald
Lake Emerald 118 207
118 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
920 sqft
***Available IMMEDIATELY***** Beautiful condo with a stunning 168-acre lake view in a resort-like community called Lake Emerald! Easily accessible to downtown Fort Lauderdale, the beaches, and a mere 15-minute drive to the Fort Lauderdale
5136 NW 30th Ln
5136 NW 30th Ln, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful upgraded 3-bedroom Townhome in a friendly gated community with a Community Pool.
4802 NW 42nd Ave
4802 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
997 sqft
Totally updated home (see photos) with high end materials! Within walking distance of the pool (2 pools both heated), and Clubhouse( which has extra parking for guests). Near Publix and other shopping, just across Commercial Blvd.
Three Lakes
213 Lake Pointe Dr #203
213 Lake
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
890 sqft
213 Lake Pointe #203 * 2 beds/ 2 baths - Spacious 2 bedroom /2 bath Apartment for Rent. Enjoy the following amenities: Reserved Parking. Washer and Dryer inside unit. Gated Community. 24/7 Security Guard. Pool and Clubhouse. Tennis Court.
Royal Palm Acres
3310 NW 21st Ave
3310 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1233 sqft
Remodeled modern waterfront 2/1 home with 1 car garage in convenient Oakland Park neighborhood. Beautiful view down ocean access canal. Brand new light and bright kitchen cabinets/countertops. Stainless steel appliances .
5860 NW 44th St
5860 Northwest 44th Street, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY: SPACIOUS CLEAN READY TO MOVE IN MAY 1, OPEN KITCHEN, LARGE DINING ROOM / LIVING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM HAS 2 WALK-IN-ROOM AND A GLASS SLIDING DOOR, ALL CERAMIC TILE FLOOR, NO CARPET, LOTS OF OTHER CLOSETS SPACE, SIXT FLOOR 2
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
2440 NW 33rd St #1807
2440 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1256 sqft
****Available SEPTEMBER 3*** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and
