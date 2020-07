Bella Vista Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher furnished patio / balcony garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse coffee bar concierge 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access new construction package receiving cats allowed accessible bbq/grill courtyard

Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities. Ideally located off W Oakland Park Boulevard, our brand new community is situated within close proximity to the area's finest shopping, dining, and major thoroughfares. Each one of our spacious floor plans is complete with unprecedented finishes including wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Our professional leasing staff is pleased to provide our prospective residents with pricing and availability via phone, email, and virtual tour. We are delighted to welcome our residents to their new home.