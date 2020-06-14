Apartment List
/
FL
/
lauderdale lakes
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

182 Apartments for rent in Lauderdale Lakes, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lauderdale Lakes renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
228 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1019 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3430 NW 52nd Ave
3430 Northwest 52nd Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
944 sqft
55yrs+ adult community. Enjoy the sunrise everyday from your top floor fully furnished turn key unit.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lauderdale Lakes West Gate
1 Unit Available
5051 W Oakland Park Blvd
5051 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
944 sqft
OVER 55+ COMMUNITY, 1 TENANT MUST BE AGE 55 or OLDER. MIN. CREDIT SCORE 650. NO PETS. NO CHILDREN UNDER AGE 18 MAY RESIDE.
Results within 1 mile of Lauderdale Lakes
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1900 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Oakland Forest
28 Units Available
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3710 Inverrary Dr
3710 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
$1,199
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished (beautifully) + flat screen TV - Studio/1 Full Bath; directly on the lake (Magnificent view) for Rent starting at $1,199 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.Short term leases are available.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2881 N Oakland Forest Dr Apt 306
2881 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy remodeled Unit. Lake/garden view, ceramic and laminate floors, spacious and plenty of amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
114 Lake Emerald Dr
114 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
920 sqft
Never Ending Lake Views in this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 24 hour man gated, resort style community. Kitchen and Bathrooms have just been remolded. Impact Windows being installed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
116 Lake Emerald Dr
116 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Enjoy Spectacular Views of the 168-Acre Lake from this Freshly Painted (neutral colors), Top Floor Condo with Stylish Remodeled Baths, Tile & Wood Laminate Floors (no carpet), a Washer & Dryer, Brand New Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Walk-in Closet

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4770 NW 21st St
4770 Northwest 21st Street, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
928 sqft
fully furnished down to the linens, just bring your toothbrush! Available for 6 months plus a day or longer. Large one bedroom with one and half baths. Condo is in great condition.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
2465 NW 33rd St
2465 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1241 sqft
Spectacular water/lake front view condo. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms, screened patio, ground floor unit with private washer/dryer inside. Ceramic tiled floor in main areas, neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Plenty of guests parking.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3750 Inverrary Dr
3750 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1260 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM ON INVERRARY GOLF COURSE AND WIDE CANAL, CORNER UNIT WITH EXTRA WINDOWS AND SPACE. LOCATED IN THE RESORT STYLED COMPLEX CALLED INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE, THE JEWEL OF INVERRARY, WITH INDOOR AND OUT SWIMMING POOLS AND JACUZZI.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5860 NW 44th St
5860 Northwest 44th Street, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY: SPACIOUS CLEAN READY TO MOVE IN MAY 1, OPEN KITCHEN, LARGE DINING ROOM / LIVING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM HAS 2 WALK-IN-ROOM AND A GLASS SLIDING DOOR, ALL CERAMIC TILE FLOOR, NO CARPET, LOTS OF OTHER CLOSETS SPACE, SIXT FLOOR 2

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2061 NW 47th Ter
2061 Northwest 47th Terrace, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Check out this 1 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom condo in Castle Garden Lauderhill with lots of amenities that you will enjoy 3 pools with warm water, 4 bowling isles, pool tables, ping pong table, sauna for men, sauna for woman, gymnasium for men,

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3720 Inverrary Drive
3720 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
638 sqft
Fully beautifully furnished, highly upgraded (flat screen TV) - 2 BR/2 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,699 located in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Club 2831 207
2831 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
******AVAILABLE July 8. Quick approval!! Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
Sailboat Pointe 2440 1807
2440 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1256 sqft
****Available SEPTEMBER 3*** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
118 Lake Emerald 207
118 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
***Available JULY 18***** Beautiful condo with a stunning 168-acre lake view in a resort-like community called Lake Emerald!! Easily accessible to downtown Fort Lauderdale, the beaches, and a mere 15-minute drive to the Fort Lauderdale

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
115 Lake Emerald Drive #306
115 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
Lovely Lake Emerald 2/2 w/Great Views! - Call/text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 to schedule a tour today! Enjoy spectacular views from this beautifully updated 3rd floor unit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
2350 nw 33rd St # 808
2350 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
850 sqft
WONDERFUL 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATH UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. FULL AMENITIES - TENNIS, POOL, GYM, SPA. WATER & SEWER INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2880 N Oakland Forest Dr # 208
2880 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CHARMING 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON 2ND FLOOR WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, SCREENED BALCONY AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. GREAT COMMUNITY WITH GYM, TENNIS, CLUB HOUSE, AND 3 POOLS. CLOSE TO I-95, DOWNTOWN FT LAUDERDALE AND THE BEACH.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), beach, Wilton Manors...

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3740 Inverrary Dr
3740 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
960 sqft
Fully beautifully furnished, flat screen TV - 1 BR/1.5 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,399 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
3453 NW 44 ST #201
3453 Northwest 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND LOVELY UNIT IN SUMMER LAKE READY TO MOVE. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile in kitchen, laminate in one bedroom and living and carpet in second room. SS Appliances, two doors refrigerator, new washer and dryer. Very bright unit.
City Guide for Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Lauderdale Lakes was just four square miles of rural land that was home to cows and horses until 1961, when it became an official city. Today there’s nothing rural about Lauderdale Lakes at all.

Lauderdale Lakes may only be four square miles big, but it’s home to more than 32,000 people who love its bright sunshine and palm trees. Even though Lauderdale Lakes itself is fairly small, it’s a thriving suburb of the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale area. Miami is hot with average temperatures above 70 degrees all winter and nearly 100 degrees in the summer (we told you it's hot).

Having trouble with Craigslist Lauderdale Lakes? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lauderdale Lakes renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Lauderdale Lakes 1 BedroomsLauderdale Lakes 2 BedroomsLauderdale Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLauderdale Lakes 3 BedroomsLauderdale Lakes Accessible Apartments
Lauderdale Lakes Apartments with BalconyLauderdale Lakes Apartments with GarageLauderdale Lakes Apartments with GymLauderdale Lakes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLauderdale Lakes Apartments with Parking
Lauderdale Lakes Apartments with PoolLauderdale Lakes Apartments with Washer-DryerLauderdale Lakes Dog Friendly ApartmentsLauderdale Lakes Furnished ApartmentsLauderdale Lakes Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FL
Wilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College