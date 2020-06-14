182 Apartments for rent in Lauderdale Lakes, FL with gym

Lauderdale Lakes was just four square miles of rural land that was home to cows and horses until 1961, when it became an official city. Today there’s nothing rural about Lauderdale Lakes at all.

Lauderdale Lakes may only be four square miles big, but it’s home to more than 32,000 people who love its bright sunshine and palm trees. Even though Lauderdale Lakes itself is fairly small, it’s a thriving suburb of the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale area. Miami is hot with average temperatures above 70 degrees all winter and nearly 100 degrees in the summer (we told you it's hot).

