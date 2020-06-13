Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

474 Apartments for rent in Lauderdale Lakes, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
228 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1019 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3000 NW 48th Ter
3000 Northwest 48th Terrace, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
FULL FURNISHDED 2/2 CONDO This is a wonderful 55+ community AS PER THE ASSOC.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
5102 NW 36th St
5102 Northwest 36th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
944 sqft
Senior Community, ONLY 55+. Gorgeous 2/2 Apartment on the 3rd Floor. Completely Renovated. Lake View from Room and from Screened Balcony. FURNISHED, Ready to move-in and adjacent to the Club House and Pool (Walk Distance).

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oriole Estates
1 Unit Available
3900 NW 31st Ter 1
3900 Northwest 31st Terrace, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2/1 beautiful home won't last long - Property Id: 285888 Newly renovated with granite countertop. Comes with new stainless steel appliances Must see spacious 2 bedroom.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4848 NW 24th Ct
4848 Northwest 24th Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1220 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH NEWLY REMODELED WITH TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM, SPACIOUS TILED BALCONY AND MORE. LAUNDRY ROOM ON EACH FLOOR IN THE BUILDING.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3674 NW 29th Ct
3674 Northwest 29th Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This Spacious 3/2.5 Town-House priced below market value to accommodated the right family budget: with two closets in the master bedroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3070 NW 48th Terrace
3070 Northwest 48th Terrace, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
COMPLETELY REMODELED! SPACIOUS 2/2 UNIT WITH VIEW OF THE PARK, POOL AREA, AND CLUBHOUSE! THIS PROPERTY HAS BEEN COMPLETLY UPDATED AND IS MOVE-IN READY! FEATURES: NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW BATHROOM VANITIES, NEW TOILETS, NEW

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Oriole Estates
1 Unit Available
3900 NW 33rd Ave
3900 Northwest 33rd Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
Fully furnished room for rent with all utilities included (Internet, cable, electricity, and water. Room shares bathroom with other room. Tenant will have access to the kitchen, dinning room, living room, patio and shared laundry, etc.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2850 Somerset Dr
2850 Somerset Drive, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing opportunity for rent! Gated complex , first floor, Spacious First floor 1/1 condo . 55+ community of Somerset, located close to highways, shopping and more. enclosed balcony, lots of storage and walking closet, 24 hrs, security guard
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1900 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Oakland Forest
28 Units Available
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
6 Units Available
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1000 sqft
Located just across the street from Broward Regional Center Park and close to dining and shopping. Tile kitchen and bath floors, oversized bedrooms, and screened balconies.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Oakland Forest
1 Unit Available
2881 N Oakland Forest Dr Apt 306
2881 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy remodeled Unit. Lake/garden view, ceramic and laminate floors, spacious and plenty of amenities.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3571 NW Inverrary Dr
3571 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1070 sqft
Attractive 2 bed 2 bath condo in desirable location. This 55 and over condo is move-in ready and comes with its own washer dryer unit. It also boast large patio with a garden view with newer appliances all with a gated community .

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
114 Lake Emerald Dr
114 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
920 sqft
Never Ending Lake Views in this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 24 hour man gated, resort style community. Kitchen and Bathrooms have just been remolded. Impact Windows being installed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Royal Palm Acres
1 Unit Available
3310 NW 21st Ave
3310 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1233 sqft
Remodeled modern waterfront 2/1 home with 1 car garage in convenient Oakland Park neighborhood. Beautiful view down ocean access canal. Brand new light and bright kitchen cabinets/countertops. Stainless steel appliances .

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4903 NW 51st Ter
4903 Northwest 51st Court, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,398
1717 sqft
Wow ! A Brand New concrete Block built Single Family Home with Impact Windows & Doors. Convenient central location. Close to Florida Turnpike. Quite Family Neighborhood.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
116 Lake Emerald Dr
116 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Enjoy Spectacular Views of the 168-Acre Lake from this Freshly Painted (neutral colors), Top Floor Condo with Stylish Remodeled Baths, Tile & Wood Laminate Floors (no carpet), a Washer & Dryer, Brand New Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Walk-in Closet

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4770 NW 21st St
4770 Northwest 21st Street, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
928 sqft
fully furnished down to the linens, just bring your toothbrush! Available for 6 months plus a day or longer. Large one bedroom with one and half baths. Condo is in great condition.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Flair
1 Unit Available
4951 NW 15th St
4951 Northwest 15th Street, Lauderhill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1984 sqft
ELEGANTLY RENOVATED HOME !!! 4 BEDROOMS , 2 BATHROOMS ,,, BEAUTIFUL HOME,,, BRAND NEW KITCHEN, QUARTZ TOPS AND NEW APPLIANCES ,,, ALL NEW BATHROOMS ...NEW WATER HEATHER ,,, NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE...

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
5570 NW 44th St
5570 Northwest 44th Street, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1085 sqft
GREAT UNIT 2/2+WASHER & DRYER INSIDE ! GOLF VIEW, SOUTH EAST BALCONY EXPOSURE TO GET THE MAXIMUM SUN AND LIGHT. YOU WILL ENJOY HAVING THIS QUIET AREA AND BE CLOSE TO THE BEACHES, AIRPORT, SAWGRASS MALL.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4930 NW 55th Ct
4930 Northwest 55th Court, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
952 sqft
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in 55 plus community of the Mainlands. Nicely updated kitchen cabinets with newer, clean appliances. Wood flooring with carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
2465 NW 33rd St
2465 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1241 sqft
Spectacular water/lake front view condo. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms, screened patio, ground floor unit with private washer/dryer inside. Ceramic tiled floor in main areas, neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Plenty of guests parking.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2932 NW 48th St
2932 Northwest 48th Street, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1293 sqft
Beautiful, well cared for home with lots of space inside. All Impact windows, Eat-in kitchen, good sized Family room, Office/den. Tile floor thru-out. Pets permitted (NO Pitbull/mix as per association).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lauderdale Lakes renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

