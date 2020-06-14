Apartment List
FL
/
lauderdale lakes
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:53 PM

215 Apartments for rent in Lauderdale Lakes, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lauderdale Lakes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
228 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1019 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 10 at 07:17pm
3 Units Available
Canterbury Palms
3400 NW 29th St, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
690 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Lauderdale Lake is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale.
Results within 1 mile of Lauderdale Lakes

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lake Emerald
1 Unit Available
116 Lake Emerald Dr
116 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Enjoy Spectacular Views of the 168-Acre Lake from this Freshly Painted (neutral colors), Top Floor Condo with Stylish Remodeled Baths, Tile & Wood Laminate Floors (no carpet), a Washer & Dryer, Brand New Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Walk-in Closet

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4930 NW 55th Ct
4930 Northwest 55th Court, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
952 sqft
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in 55 plus community of the Mainlands. Nicely updated kitchen cabinets with newer, clean appliances. Wood flooring with carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2060 NW 48th Ter
2060 Northwest 48th Terrace, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
860 sqft
LARGE UNIT WITH PLENTY OF LIVING SPACE. EAT-IN AREA IN BIG KITCHEN. BALCONY IS GLASS ENCLOSED AND TILED. LARGE HALL CLOSET. OVER-SIZED CARPETED BEDROOM. LIVING AREA HAS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING. FOYER ENTRANCE TO BUILDING FOR ADDITIONAL SECURITY.
Results within 5 miles of Lauderdale Lakes
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
5 Units Available
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with updated kitchens, spacious interiors and lots of natural lighting. Residents get access to a car wash center, basketball court and fitness studio. Just off Florida's Turnpike. Minutes from downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Lake Ridge
25 Units Available
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,578
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,507
1448 sqft
This luxury community features an urban Zen garden, spa treatment rooms and an on-site sports bar. Units have spacious balconies and huge pantries. Located right across from Holiday Park and near Sunrise Boulevard's shopping.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
29 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1439 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Flagler Heights
54 Units Available
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,550
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Victoria Park
25 Units Available
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along Sunrise Blvd and close to Holiday Park. Contemporary apartments feature granite counters, a balcony/patio, private laundry facilities and garbage disposal. Community offers a pool, a clubhouse and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,447
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1409 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
18 Units Available
Plantation Colony
8210 SW 12th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,469
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1272 sqft
Great shopping location, close to Sawgrass Mills Mall and Westfield Broward Mall. Communal amenities include tennis court, pool, playground, and dog park. Units feature walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
35 Units Available
Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,609
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,739
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1179 sqft
Great location for commuters, near I-95, A1A and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Community includes concierge, BBQ grill, bike storage and parking. Units boast bathtub, extra storage, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and laundry.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
$
Flagler Heights
20 Units Available
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,574
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
$
12 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
916 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,464
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,134
1354 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
37 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,344
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,727
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Wilton Manors
8 Units Available
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
16 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,376
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Chelsea
21 Units Available
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,245
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1030 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Jacaranda
9 Units Available
Axis at One Pine
1 S Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,187
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1290 sqft
Axis at One Pine is a resort-like community in Plantation, FL - minutes from Ft. Lauderdale, Nova University, and major area employers including Motorola and American Express.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1154 sqft
Located off I-595, so convenient for commuters. Residents enjoy communal amenities including large lobby, beach entry pool, hot tub and club room. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and soaker tubs.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Flagler Heights
10 Units Available
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,793
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,048
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,663
1476 sqft
This community features a game room, gym, clubhouse and concierge. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Just a short drive from Holiday Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1064 sqft
Make Heron Landing located in Lauderhill, FL your choice for your new apartment home! Our luxurious apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL encompass great amenities, a pet friendly community and a premium location which will be met by our helpful
City Guide for Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Lauderdale Lakes was just four square miles of rural land that was home to cows and horses until 1961, when it became an official city. Today there’s nothing rural about Lauderdale Lakes at all.

Lauderdale Lakes may only be four square miles big, but it’s home to more than 32,000 people who love its bright sunshine and palm trees. Even though Lauderdale Lakes itself is fairly small, it’s a thriving suburb of the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale area. Miami is hot with average temperatures above 70 degrees all winter and nearly 100 degrees in the summer (we told you it's hot).

Having trouble with Craigslist Lauderdale Lakes? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lauderdale Lakes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

