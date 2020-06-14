215 Apartments for rent in Lauderdale Lakes, FL with hardwood floors
Lauderdale Lakes was just four square miles of rural land that was home to cows and horses until 1961, when it became an official city. Today there’s nothing rural about Lauderdale Lakes at all.
Lauderdale Lakes may only be four square miles big, but it’s home to more than 32,000 people who love its bright sunshine and palm trees. Even though Lauderdale Lakes itself is fairly small, it’s a thriving suburb of the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale area. Miami is hot with average temperatures above 70 degrees all winter and nearly 100 degrees in the summer (we told you it's hot).
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lauderdale Lakes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.