Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM

353 Apartments for rent in Lauderdale Lakes, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lauderdale Lakes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
286 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1107 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
Last updated July 1 at 06:54pm
3 Units Available
Canterbury Palms
3400 NW 29th St, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
690 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Lauderdale Lake is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
3614 NW 29th Ct.
3614 Northwest 29th Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1600 sqft
*********Available OCTOBER 16 ****** Quick screening process! Beautiful, wooded community called MARINA OAKS! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - East of I95, yet still reasonably priced! Great neighborhood, central to all; 5 minutes to the airport,

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Estates
4999 NW 43rd Ct
4999 Northwest 43rd Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully renovated 2 beds 2 baths single family home for rent in Lauderdale Lakes. This house features a brand new kitchen, completely updated bathrooms, brand new appliances and new AC central unit just installed.

Last updated July 10 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
Oriole Estates
3226 Northwest 41st Street
3226 Northwest 41st Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1954 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Lauderdale Lakes
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1900 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
27 Units Available
Oakland Forest
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
6 Units Available
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1000 sqft
Located just across the street from Broward Regional Center Park and close to dining and shopping. Tile kitchen and bath floors, oversized bedrooms, and screened balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
$
2 Units Available
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,151
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, smoke-free community with a fitness center, high-speed internet and a barbecue area. Carpeted homes that feature spacious walk-in closets and screened patios. Less than 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Acres
1991 NW 32nd Ct
1991 Northwest 32nd Court, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1450 sqft
Updated 2/2; quiet neighborhood; near I-95 - Property Id: 309875 This is a large 2/2 in a quiet neighborhood on a corner lot. It is situated close to 95 in Oakland Park.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Rock Island
2720 NW 21st CT
2720 Northwest 21st Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2305 sqft
Beautiful and move in ready 3/2 with 1 car garage. Kitchen with quartz counter tops, designer tile back splash, stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms renovated with designer finishes.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
2465 NW 33rd St
2465 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1241 sqft
Spectacular water/lake front view condo. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms, screened patio, ground floor unit with private washer/dryer inside. Ceramic tiled floor in main areas, neutral carpeting in bedrooms. Plenty of guests parking.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5406 NW 24th St
5406 Northwest 24th Street, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Nicely updated 2/1 on in Inverness Village. Spacious kitchen with brand new bathroom. This home includes water/trash in the rent.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
4802 NW 42nd Ave
4802 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
997 sqft
Totally updated home (see photos) with high end materials! Within walking distance of the pool (2 pools both heated), and Clubhouse( which has extra parking for guests). Near Publix and other shopping, just across Commercial Blvd.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
213 Lake Pointe Dr #203
213 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
890 sqft
213 Lake Pointe #203 * 2 beds/ 2 baths - Spacious 2 bedroom /2 bath Apartment for Rent. Enjoy the following amenities: Reserved Parking. Washer and Dryer inside unit. Gated Community. 24/7 Security Guard. Pool and Clubhouse. Tennis Court.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3720 Inverrary Drive
3720 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
638 sqft
Fully beautifully furnished, highly upgraded (flat screen TV) - 2 BR/2 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,699 located in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Acres
3310 NW 21st Ave
3310 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1233 sqft
Remodeled modern waterfront 2/1 home with 1 car garage in convenient Oakland Park neighborhood. Beautiful view down ocean access canal. Brand new light and bright kitchen cabinets/countertops. Stainless steel appliances .

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Sail Boat Lake Pointe
2440 NW 33rd St #1807
2440 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1256 sqft
****Available SEPTEMBER 3*** A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!! This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4841 NW 22nd Court
4841 Northwest 22nd Court, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
949 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED. PARTIALLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED..... GROUND FLOOR 1 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS CONDO UNIT. THIS 55 AND OVER COMMUNITY OFFERS 3 HEATED POOLS,BOWLING, SAUNAS, FITNESS CENTER,DANCING, SHOWS AND THEATER.AND COURTESY BUS.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4341 NW 16th Street
4341 Northwest 16th Street, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
870 sqft
First floor, Lightly Unit in Corner (lots of windows), Window terrace with lock door, parking in front of your door, big size rooms, at least 1 people on the lease must be 55+, 650 credit +, total household $45,000.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Flair
1701 NW 46th Ave
1701 Northwest 46th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
This immaculate, professionally-designed 2-bedroom condo, and exudes modern elegance. With 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
214 Lake Pointe dr #103
214 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
890 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY. LARGE SCREENED-IN PATIO WITH SERENE LAKE VIEW, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. CLOSE TO I95 AND TURNPIKE, DINING AND SHOPPING. NO PETS ALLOWED.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
5200 NW 31 ST unit J176
5200 NW 31 Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
962 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE-CONDO WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW FROM LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. GREAT GATED COMMUNITY LOCATED CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Forest
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities! Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), beach, Wilton Manors...
City Guide for Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Lauderdale Lakes was just four square miles of rural land that was home to cows and horses until 1961, when it became an official city. Today there’s nothing rural about Lauderdale Lakes at all.

Lauderdale Lakes may only be four square miles big, but it’s home to more than 32,000 people who love its bright sunshine and palm trees. Even though Lauderdale Lakes itself is fairly small, it’s a thriving suburb of the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale area. Miami is hot with average temperatures above 70 degrees all winter and nearly 100 degrees in the summer (we told you it's hot).

Having trouble with Craigslist Lauderdale Lakes? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lauderdale Lakes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

