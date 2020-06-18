All apartments in Lauderdale Lakes
Find more places like 3555 Northwest 32nd Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lauderdale Lakes, FL
/
3555 Northwest 32nd Court
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:44 PM

3555 Northwest 32nd Court

3555 Northwest 32nd Court · (754) 210-2667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lauderdale Lakes
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3555 Northwest 32nd Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309
Lauderdale Lakes North Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1666 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 Northwest 32nd Court have any available units?
3555 Northwest 32nd Court has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3555 Northwest 32nd Court currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Northwest 32nd Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Northwest 32nd Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3555 Northwest 32nd Court is pet friendly.
Does 3555 Northwest 32nd Court offer parking?
No, 3555 Northwest 32nd Court does not offer parking.
Does 3555 Northwest 32nd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3555 Northwest 32nd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Northwest 32nd Court have a pool?
Yes, 3555 Northwest 32nd Court has a pool.
Does 3555 Northwest 32nd Court have accessible units?
No, 3555 Northwest 32nd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 Northwest 32nd Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3555 Northwest 32nd Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3555 Northwest 32nd Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3555 Northwest 32nd Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3555 Northwest 32nd Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place
Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311

Similar Pages

Lauderdale Lakes 1 BedroomsLauderdale Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Lauderdale Lakes Apartments with GarageLauderdale Lakes Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lauderdale Lakes Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FL
Wilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity