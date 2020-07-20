922 Keene Rd

Amenities

dogs allowed garage air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

To/too close to everything fenced yard - Property Id: 151221



BLOCK home 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage circular driveway fenced backyard ceramic tile flooring throughout central heat and air. Close to all stores in shopping Easy access to Tampa Saint Petersburg in Clearwater

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151221p

Property Id 151221



(RLNE5119258)