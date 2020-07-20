All apartments in Largo
922 Keene Rd
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

922 Keene Rd

922 Keene Road · No Longer Available
Location

922 Keene Road, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To/too close to everything fenced yard - Property Id: 151221

BLOCK home 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage circular driveway fenced backyard ceramic tile flooring throughout central heat and air. Close to all stores in shopping Easy access to Tampa Saint Petersburg in Clearwater
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151221p
Property Id 151221

(RLNE5119258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Keene Rd have any available units?
922 Keene Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 922 Keene Rd have?
Some of 922 Keene Rd's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Keene Rd currently offering any rent specials?
922 Keene Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Keene Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 922 Keene Rd is pet friendly.
Does 922 Keene Rd offer parking?
Yes, 922 Keene Rd offers parking.
Does 922 Keene Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 Keene Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Keene Rd have a pool?
No, 922 Keene Rd does not have a pool.
Does 922 Keene Rd have accessible units?
No, 922 Keene Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Keene Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 Keene Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 922 Keene Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 922 Keene Rd has units with air conditioning.
