Lake Worth, FL
101 Lucerne Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

101 Lucerne Avenue

101 Lucerne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

101 Lucerne Avenue, Lake Worth, FL 33460
Bryant Park

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
In the Heart of it all! Great updated efficiency in downtown Lake Worth. It's less than a mile to the ocean and one block from the intra-coastal. Large common room to enjoy reading or relaxing and a fenced yard with gazebo for outdoor fun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Lucerne Avenue have any available units?
101 Lucerne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, FL.
Is 101 Lucerne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
101 Lucerne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Lucerne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 101 Lucerne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 101 Lucerne Avenue offer parking?
No, 101 Lucerne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 101 Lucerne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Lucerne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Lucerne Avenue have a pool?
No, 101 Lucerne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 101 Lucerne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 101 Lucerne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Lucerne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Lucerne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Lucerne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Lucerne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
