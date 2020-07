Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage internet access media room cats allowed basketball court pool table trash valet

Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless amenities. The surrounding area is home to open-air fresh produce markets, sports complexes, large retail shops and hot spot restaurants. Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is a young yet established property that has the amenities and the space you need to relax and play. Our over-sized one, two and three bedroom apartment homes have been designed to offer you the best in convenience and privacy for luxurious living. Each apartment home has a beautiful kitchen complete with breakfast bar*, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Do you love hard wood floors? Step up to a living space that has gorgeous hard wood floors and wide-open spaces for the best in comfortable living.