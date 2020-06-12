/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:43 PM
208 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Worth, FL
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
20 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1174 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1055 sqft
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
431 South M Street
431 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1200 sqft
A beautiful and very large 2 BDRM 1.5 BATH apartment in the historical district of LW. The unit has a gorgeous shared garden where you can relax on a hammock, practice yoga or have dinner in the gazebo.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SOSA
1 Unit Available
1315 S M St
1315 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
810 sqft
Lake Worth Single Family Home W/ Fenced yard - 2 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home with Large Yard. Newly painted home featuring high ceilings and an open layout.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
College Park
1 Unit Available
210 Dartmouth Drive
210 Dartmouth Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
878 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Lake Worth, FL is now available.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
511 Lucerne Avenue
511 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Lake Worth, this two bedroom condo is close to everything.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Eden Place
1 Unit Available
1501 N Federal Hwy 1 Highway
1501 N Federal Hwy, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Modern, chic, fully furnished apartment available for short term lease close to downtown Lake Worth, WPB, Beaches and I95. Rent price includes electric, water and internet. The house is fully stocked with smart TVs, linens, cookware and dishes.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bryant Park
1 Unit Available
1 S Palmway
1 South Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1259 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 S Palmway in Lake Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Tropical Ridge
1 Unit Available
1741 3rd Avenue N
1741 3rd Avenue North, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
791 sqft
Located on a quiet, dead end street, close to historic downtown Lake Worth and within 2 miles of the beach! Ceramic tile throughout, central air, 2nd floor with tons of storage and patio. Freshly painted, super clean and move-in ready! NO PETS
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1409 Lake Avenue
1409 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
799 sqft
Completely remodeled spacious and cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor apartment located in walk distance to schools, grocery stores, restaurants, close to intracoastal and ocean.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Mango Groves
1 Unit Available
128 N L Street
128 North L Street, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1014 sqft
Location Location Location!!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom Cottage with 2 private parking space located just minutes from downtown Lake Worth. The units have its private Screen in Patio along with your own Washer and Dryer. Very convenient.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Parrot Cove
1 Unit Available
716 N Lakeside Drive
716 North Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1250 sqft
Beautifully decorated by its interior designer owner who has created a serene paradise for your enjoyment, this Lake Worth Beach historic home is one of the most charming cottages in Parrot Cove.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
College Park
1 Unit Available
235 Fordham Drive
235 Fordham Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1505 sqft
Fabulous CBS ranch house in College Park on an oversized lot. You'll feel the spirit of this home as soon as you walk into the welcoming living room.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Whispering Palms
1 Unit Available
1706 Barton Court
1706 Barton Court, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
Beautifully updated bedroom/ 2 bathroom villa. Kitchen has granite counter, updated bathroom, new tile floor. Centrally located in lake worth close to shopping centers, I-95, restaurants, beach and recreation area.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Parrot Cove
1 Unit Available
705 N Palmway
705 North Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
882 sqft
wow , , You've found it ! fully furnished , high speed internet ! pets welcome !
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sunset Ridge
1 Unit Available
1829 N A Street
1829 North a Street, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
734 sqft
Ground floor unit, central a/c, all tile floorsremodeled bathroom, freshly painted. community offers pool, common laundry.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Eden Place
1 Unit Available
1731 N Palmway
1731 North Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1499 sqft
SHORT TERM/VACATION RENTALAmazing home available for 1 month or more in Eden Place area. Come get out of the cold this season and live like you would at home with all the same comforts.Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Parrot Cove
1 Unit Available
211 N Ocean Breeze
211 N Ocean Breeze, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1290 sqft
Beautiful beach home located in historic neighborhood of Parrot Cove! Come stay with us in the heart of the world renowned Palm Beach area location close distance to beaches, golfing, shopping, nightlife, restaurants and much more.
1 of 19
Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
South Palm Park
1 Unit Available
1516 S Lakeside Drive
1516 South Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1055 sqft
Hidden Gem community! Palm Lake condo is a 55+ condo community located on the Intracoastal Waterway, and known for its resort-style pool, sauna, lush lawn and landscape, and breathtaking water views.
1 of 5
Last updated December 10 at 05:37pm
Tropical Ridge
1 Unit Available
419 N D St
419 North D Street, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
2 BED 1 BATH in a nice & quiet street, ground level access, Freshly Painted, large back yard. Plenty of parking spaces. Minutes to the beach, Schools, Restaurants and 95. Easy to show, Call Listing Agent.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Worth
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
17 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
17 Units Available
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2251 Shimmery Lane
2251 Shimmery Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1164 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2/2 LUXURY TOWN HOME, FAST APPROVAL - Property Id: 37017 Beautiful 2Beds/2Baths Luxury Townhome. Granite countertops, wood floors, full laundry room, 42" wood cabinets and much more!! Bridgewater is the perfect community for you.
