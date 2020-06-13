/
3 bedroom apartments
153 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Worth, FL
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
6 Units Available
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1295 sqft
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Lake Clarke Shores
1 Unit Available
1510 West Terrace Drive
1510 Terrace Drive West, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1590 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1302 Crest Drive
1302 Crest Drive, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1421 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Osborne Heights
1 Unit Available
1902 Lake Osborne Dr
1902 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL
Renovated Lake Osborne Pool Home - Property Id: 274370 NEW, BIG, FULLY RESTORED and POLISHED with VIEWS - Lake Front - Triple over-sized lot - POOL - 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths 2 car carport home.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1158 sepia lane
1158 Sepia Ln, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Great gated community! Gorgeous spacious two story townhouse in Waterville of Lake Worth with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
College Park
1 Unit Available
2502 N Dixie Highway
2502 Dixie Highway, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1760 sqft
Fabulous and spacious 3-story Townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, all 3 bedrooms have en suite baths. Master bath has a roman tub. Custom closets in all bedrooms. A large 2 car garage with plenty of storage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
531 South Federal Highway
531 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2448 sqft
531 South Federal Highway Apt #16, Lake Worth, FL 33460 - 3 BR 3.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
SOSA
1 Unit Available
1006 S M Street
1006 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1211 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom house in Lake Worth. HUGE LOT with NO HOA! Featuring a large driveway, carport, and fully fenced yard.This lot can fit it all. Step inside and be greeted by spacious living areas/dining room with fireplace.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1467 Cochran Drive
1467 Cochran Drive, Lake Worth, FL
Beautifully updated 4 bed 2 bath, open floor planned, single family home, just off Lake Osborne. Expenses weren't spared in the customizing of this home.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lake Osborne Heights
1 Unit Available
524 Wright Drive
524 Wright Drive, Lake Worth, FL
Beautifully renovated property is a mini compound. The main part of the house is 4/2 and there is a 1/1 apartment in the back by the pool. There is a storage shed on the property as well.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
113 S Federal Highway
113 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1546 sqft
Picture yourself living in an amazing Historic home in Lake Worth Beach Florida! This beautiful turnkey home comes completely furnished and ready for your personal touch.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Worth
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
17 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,401
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
210 Miramar Way
210 Miramar Way, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,005
1851 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in West Palm Beach, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1851sqft.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Lantana Heights
1 Unit Available
1213 West Mango Street
1213 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1584 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2902 Giuliano Avenue
2902 Giuliano Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
512 Nathan Hale Road
512 Nathan Hale Road, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1265 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in West Palm Beach, FL is now available.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
1 Unit Available
3701 Waterview Circle
3701 Waterview Circle, Palm Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1514 sqft
3701 Waterview Circle, Palm Springs, FL 33461 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
253 Rutland BLVD
253 Rutland Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1456 sqft
Beautiful West Palm Beach Rental - South Olive - Property Id: 46475 Move in Ready! East of Olive in SoSo neighborhood home. This Southend home has a possible 3rd bedroom or den.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2330 Shimmery Lane 2330
2330 Shimmery Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1978 sqft
3/2.5 LUXURY TOWNHOME - LAKE OSBORNE VIEWS!! - Property Id: 32434 Beautiful 3Beds/2.5Baths LUXURY TOWNHOME.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2363 Shimmery Ln
2363 Shimmery Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1588 sqft
Upgraded 3/2 townhome with stainless steel appliances, plank flooring and granite tops. Unit comes with one car garage in a gated community with community pool. Interior offers oversized master bath, separate laundry room with full washer and dryer.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
114 North Atlantic Drive
114 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2015 sqft
Welcome to Island Living! Hypoluxo Island provides a peaceful, private Florida retreat with amazing amenities...all within walking distance to the beach, Waterfront Dining, Ice Cream shop, Grocery Store, Pharmacy and 5 star beachfront resort & spa.
