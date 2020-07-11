/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:46 AM
295 Luxury Apartments for rent in Lake Worth, FL
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
18 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
11 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
3 Units Available
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1252 sqft
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
College Park
210 Dartmouth Drive
210 Dartmouth Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
878 sqft
This delightful home located in Lake Worth, FL is now available.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1158 sepia lane
1158 Sepia Ln, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Greta gated community! Gorgeous spacious two story townhouse in Waterville of Lake Worth with 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, open floor plan, beautiful modern kitchen, lake view from kitchen, living area and master bedroom, washer and dryer on the second
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:48am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jewel
101 South Federal Highway
101 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1050 sqft
101 South Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL 33460 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jewel
431 South M Street
431 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1200 sqft
A beautiful and very large 2 BDRM 1.5 BATH apartment in the historical district of LW. The unit has a gorgeous shared garden where you can relax on a hammock, practice yoga or have dinner in the gazebo.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
Lake Clarke Shores
1510 West Terrace Drive
1510 Terrace Drive West, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1590 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Bryant Park
407 S. Lakeside Drive
407 South Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
700 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM APT ACROSS FROM THE INTERCOASTAL AND BRYANT PARK. BOAT RAMP AND FISHING MINUTES AWAY. WALK TO BEACH AND DOWNTOWN LAKE WORTH.BIKE AND WALKING TRAILS. SLEEPS 6.May -September $3000October-April $3300
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
SOSA
1006 S M Street
1006 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1211 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom house in Lake Worth. HUGE LOT with NO HOA! Featuring a large driveway, carport, central ac, and a fully fenced yard. This lot can fit it all. Step inside and be greeted by spacious living areas/dining room with fireplace.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Bryant Park
421 S Lakeside Drive
421 South Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1095 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath end corner unit Directly across from Bryant Park. This Lovely unit has an Updated Kitchen,Wood Flooring,Central Air, Split bedroom and bath plan is Nestled On The South End Of Bryant Park.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Mango Groves
128 N L Street
128 North L Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1014 sqft
Location Location Location!!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom Cottage with 2 private parking space located just minutes from downtown Lake Worth. The units have its private Screen in Porch along with your own Washer and Dryer.
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
414 Lake Osborne Drive
414 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
996 sqft
NEW! Must see view from this Water Front single Family Home - 2 bedroom and 1-1/2 baths, new, new, new Kitchen with granite tops full appliances, flat top range, micro above, dish washer, bottom mount refrigerator all wrapped in custom cabinets and
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
College Park
26 Harvard Drive
26 Harvard Drive, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1748 sqft
WATERFRONT RENTAL in College Park with dock and lift, pool and fully fenced backyard! Direct ocean access! This charming mid-century home boasts tile flooring throughout the living areas and luxury vinyl plank waterproof floors in the bedrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Parrot Cove
109 N Palmway
109 North Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Walk to the golf course, beach and trendy downtown Lake Worth Beach! Fabulous location, two bedrooms plus bonus room, large eat in kitchen, nice and bright rooms, open patio with a champagne mango tree for shade.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Eden Place
1501 N Federal Hwy 1 Highway
1501 N Federal Hwy, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Modern, chic, fully furnished apartment available for short term lease close to downtown Lake Worth, WPB, Beaches and I95. Rent price includes electric, water and internet. The house is fully stocked with smart TVs, linens, cookware and dishes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Bryant Park
1 S Palmway
1 South Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1259 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 S Palmway in Lake Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1467 Cochran Drive
1467 Cochran Drive, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1270 sqft
Beautifully updated 4 bed 2 bath, open floor planned, single family home, just off Lake Osborne. Expenses weren't spared in the customizing of this home.
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
College Park
235 Fordham Drive
235 Fordham Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1505 sqft
Fabulous CBS ranch house in College Park on an oversized lot. You'll feel the spirit of this home as soon as you walk into the welcoming living room.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Parrot Cove
705 N Palmway
705 North Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
882 sqft
wow , , You've found it ! fully furnished , high speed internet ! pets welcome !
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Eden Place
1731 N Palmway
1731 North Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1499 sqft
SHORT TERM/VACATION RENTALHOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL APRIL 1, 2021Amazing home available for 1 month or more in Eden Place area. Come get out of the cold this season and live like you would at home with all the same comforts.Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Parrot Cove
211 N Ocean Breeze
211 N Ocean Breeze, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1290 sqft
Beautiful beach home located in historic neighborhood of Parrot Cove! Come stay with us in the heart of the world renowned Palm Beach area location close distance to beaches, golfing, shopping, nightlife, restaurants and much more.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
College Park
2502 N Dixie Highway
2502 Dixie Highway, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1760 sqft
Fabulous and spacious 3-story Townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, all 3 bedrooms have en suite baths. Master bath has a roman tub. Custom closets in all bedrooms. A large 2 car garage with plenty of storage.
Similar Pages
Lake Worth 1 BedroomsLake Worth 2 BedroomsLake Worth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Worth 3 BedroomsLake Worth Apartments under $1,000Lake Worth Apartments under $900Lake Worth Apartments with Balcony
Lake Worth Apartments with GarageLake Worth Apartments with GymLake Worth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Worth Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLake Worth Apartments with ParkingLake Worth Apartments with PoolLake Worth Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL