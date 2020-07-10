/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
243 Apartments for rent in Lake Worth, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
6 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
College Park
212 Cornell Dr Back
212 Cornell Dr, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
Unit Back Available 08/01/20 Cornell Dr (Guest Cottage) - Property Id: 77904 A charming, naturally well-lit beach cottage nestled amongst your own tropical oasis.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Poinciana
514 South C Street
514 South C Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! This lovely 60's style apartment is fully furnished and stocked with all of your needs, dishes, cook-wear, oven, cleaning supplies, sheets, ironing board, just bring yourself and your cloths. Waiting for its perfect tenant.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1158 sepia lane
1158 Sepia Ln, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Greta gated community! Gorgeous spacious two story townhouse in Waterville of Lake Worth with 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, open floor plan, beautiful modern kitchen, lake view from kitchen, living area and master bedroom, washer and dryer on the second
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant Park
407 S. Lakeside Drive
407 South Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
700 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM APT ACROSS FROM THE INTERCOASTAL AND BRYANT PARK. BOAT RAMP AND FISHING MINUTES AWAY. WALK TO BEACH AND DOWNTOWN LAKE WORTH.BIKE AND WALKING TRAILS. SLEEPS 6.May -September $3000October-April $3300
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
SOSA
1006 S M Street
1006 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1211 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom house in Lake Worth. HUGE LOT with NO HOA! Featuring a large driveway, carport, central ac, and a fully fenced yard. This lot can fit it all. Step inside and be greeted by spacious living areas/dining room with fireplace.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Mango Groves
128 N L Street
128 North L Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1014 sqft
Location Location Location!!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom Cottage with 2 private parking space located just minutes from downtown Lake Worth. The units have its private Screen in Porch along with your own Washer and Dryer.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
414 Lake Osborne Drive
414 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
996 sqft
NEW! Must see view from this Water Front single Family Home - 2 bedroom and 1-1/2 baths, new, new, new Kitchen with granite tops full appliances, flat top range, micro above, dish washer, bottom mount refrigerator all wrapped in custom cabinets and
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
College Park
26 Harvard Drive
26 Harvard Drive, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1748 sqft
WATERFRONT RENTAL in College Park with dock and lift, pool and fully fenced backyard! Direct ocean access! This charming mid-century home boasts tile flooring throughout the living areas and luxury vinyl plank waterproof floors in the bedrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant Park
1 S Palmway
1 South Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1259 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 S Palmway in Lake Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Poinciana
1409 Lake Avenue
1409 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
799 sqft
Completely remodeled spacious and cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor apartment located in walk distance to schools, grocery stores, restaurants, close to intracoastal and ocean.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1467 Cochran Drive
1467 Cochran Drive, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1270 sqft
Beautifully updated 4 bed 2 bath, open floor planned, single family home, just off Lake Osborne. Expenses weren't spared in the customizing of this home.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
College Park
235 Fordham Drive
235 Fordham Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1505 sqft
Fabulous CBS ranch house in College Park on an oversized lot. You'll feel the spirit of this home as soon as you walk into the welcoming living room.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Parrot Cove
705 N Palmway
705 North Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
882 sqft
wow , , You've found it ! fully furnished , high speed internet ! pets welcome !
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Eden Place
1731 N Palmway
1731 North Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1499 sqft
SHORT TERM/VACATION RENTALHOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL APRIL 1, 2021Amazing home available for 1 month or more in Eden Place area. Come get out of the cold this season and live like you would at home with all the same comforts.Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
College Park
2502 N Dixie Highway
2502 Dixie Highway, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1760 sqft
Fabulous and spacious 3-story Townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, all 3 bedrooms have en suite baths. Master bath has a roman tub. Custom closets in all bedrooms. A large 2 car garage with plenty of storage.
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jewel
511 Lucerne Avenue
511 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RARE PENTHOUSE CORNER CONDO NOW AVAILABLE. ENJOY WATER VIEWS, LAKE AVENUE VIEWS AND A WRAP AROUND VIEW IN YOUR BEDROOM WITH 3 WINDOWS. NICE & BRIGHT WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT. ENJOY THIS GORGEOUS CONDO WITH MODERN GREY LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Worth
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3250 S Ocean Boulevard
3250 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1515 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available opportunity to enjoy your private patio. Just grab a cup of coffee dip your toes in the nearby pool.Kick your shoes off and find the sand between your toes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Southside West Palm Beach
524 Colonial Road
524 Colonial Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
960 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located close to downtown WPB, beaches and I-95. Rental price includes utilities, internet and cable. Available short term or long term. Washer/dryer on site. No Pets.
1 of 71
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3545 S Ocean Boulevard
3545 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1036 sqft
Live and enjoy the life you've always wished for! This 2/2 freshly painted, all tiled, 1st floor apartment has all you've been looking for.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
322 N Lake Drive
322 North Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1708 sqft
Bring your Boat! This annual townhome rental is directly on the wide intracoastal waterway and includes a boat slip for up to a 32 foot vessel. Beautiful water views from first and second floors! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus laundry upstairs.
1 of 70
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
366 Moorings Drive
366 Moorings Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1692 sqft
2 bedrooms and a den that can be used as a third bedroom
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2660 S Ocean Boulevard
2660 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2918 sqft
DIRECT OCEAN VIEW! An amazing direct ocean unit with 3 BR/3BA plus a Den, a wraparound balcony with Intracoastal and ocean views.
