Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

186 Apartments for rent in Lake Worth, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Worth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
18 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1252 sqft
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Tropical Ridge
223 N E Street
223 North E Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
400 sqft
Fabulous 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment, new kitchen, Blinds, new bath and ALL NEW HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS THROUGHOUT! NEW INTERIOR PAINT, walk in closet, Terrazzo flooring, Great location (walk to downtown and the beaches) and neighborhood.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Poinciana
514 South C Street
514 South C Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! This lovely 60's style apartment is fully furnished and stocked with all of your needs, dishes, cook-wear, oven, cleaning supplies, sheets, ironing board, just bring yourself and your cloths. Waiting for its perfect tenant.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jewel
431 South M Street
431 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1200 sqft
A beautiful and very large 2 BDRM 1.5 BATH apartment in the historical district of LW. The unit has a gorgeous shared garden where you can relax on a hammock, practice yoga or have dinner in the gazebo.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
SOSA
1006 S M Street
1006 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1211 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom house in Lake Worth. HUGE LOT with NO HOA! Featuring a large driveway, carport, central ac, and a fully fenced yard. This lot can fit it all. Step inside and be greeted by spacious living areas/dining room with fireplace.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jewel
612 3rd Avenue S
612 3rd Avenue South, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
360 sqft
Charming, cozy, 360 sq. ft., single family home in nice residential area, east of U.S. 1. Right in the heart of ''Trendy Downtown Lake Worth'', walking distance to shops, restaurants, Lake Worth Play House, clubs and more. Biking distance to beach.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Mango Groves
128 N L Street
128 North L Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1014 sqft
Location Location Location!!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom Cottage with 2 private parking space located just minutes from downtown Lake Worth. The units have its private Screen in Porch along with your own Washer and Dryer.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant Park
31 S Golfview Rd
31 South Golfview Road, Lake Worth, FL
Studio
$1,100
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO ON THE HEART OF THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF LAKE WORTH, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH, WALK ACROSS THE ROAD TO BRYANT PARK, WALK TO LAKE AVENUE AND ENJOY ALL LAKE WORTH HAS TO OFFER: SHOPPING, DINING, ARTS AND FESTIVALS.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
College Park
26 Harvard Drive
26 Harvard Drive, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1748 sqft
WATERFRONT RENTAL in College Park with dock and lift, pool and fully fenced backyard! Direct ocean access! This charming mid-century home boasts tile flooring throughout the living areas and luxury vinyl plank waterproof floors in the bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Parrot Cove
109 N Palmway
109 North Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Walk to the golf course, beach and trendy downtown Lake Worth Beach! Fabulous location, two bedrooms plus bonus room, large eat in kitchen, nice and bright rooms, open patio with a champagne mango tree for shade.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Poinciana
1520 Lake Avenue
1520 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
598 sqft
Clean 1/1/1 unit in the Lake Worth LULA Arts District - All New windows & Door and more coming, Includes Covered Carport! Walk to everything; transportation, Downtown restaurants, shopping, entertaining and the Beach.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
College Park
235 Fordham Drive
235 Fordham Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1505 sqft
Fabulous CBS ranch house in College Park on an oversized lot. You'll feel the spirit of this home as soon as you walk into the welcoming living room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1905 Lake Worth Road
1905 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
900 sqft
This is a fully renovated building with security gate and security cameras around the entire property. Units have been freshly painted and have new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile floor.

1 of 5

Last updated December 10 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Tropical Ridge
419 N D St
419 North D Street, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
2 BED 1 BATH in a nice & quiet street, ground level access, Freshly Painted, large back yard. Plenty of parking spaces. Minutes to the beach, Schools, Restaurants and 95. Easy to show, Call Listing Agent.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
College Park
2502 N Dixie Highway
2502 Dixie Highway, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1760 sqft
Fabulous and spacious 3-story Townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, all 3 bedrooms have en suite baths. Master bath has a roman tub. Custom closets in all bedrooms. A large 2 car garage with plenty of storage.

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jewel
511 Lucerne Avenue
511 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RARE PENTHOUSE CORNER CONDO NOW AVAILABLE. ENJOY WATER VIEWS, LAKE AVENUE VIEWS AND A WRAP AROUND VIEW IN YOUR BEDROOM WITH 3 WINDOWS. NICE & BRIGHT WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT. ENJOY THIS GORGEOUS CONDO WITH MODERN GREY LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Worth
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,501
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,261
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Hypoluxo Island
350 E Ocean Avenue
350 E Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5968 sqft
In the exclusive Manalapan-Hypoluxo island community, you will enter a gated Tuscany inspired Intracoastal estate, beautifully appointed in Old World elegance.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3570 S Ocean Boulevard
3570 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
1140 sqft
Stunning Direct Ocean View!! Renovated NE corner unit at the Beach! Open kitchen, impact doors/windows, 2 balconies, pool, exercise room, sauna, social room, billiards, ping pong. Manager, doorperson, maintenance staff. Close to bridges and shopping.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2560 S Ocean Blvd
2560 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heart of Palm Beach Peninsula, large quiet STUDIO with FULL kitchen , appliances, granite tops, bathroom, tiles, walking closet, large balcony, intercostals view, deeded beach access-walk across the street to the beautiful quiet beach, elegantly

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3250 S Ocean Boulevard
3250 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1515 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available opportunity to enjoy your private patio. Just grab a cup of coffee dip your toes in the nearby pool.Kick your shoes off and find the sand between your toes.
City Guide for Lake Worth, FL

A city bathed in perpetual sunshine and sweet ocean vibes, Lake Worth stands as one of Palm Beach County’s most attractive and inviting communities for singles, families, and retirees alike. Apartments in and around Lake Worth are as diverse as the city’s residents, so whether you’re a big spender or a major tightwad … uh, we mean bargain-hunter … you’ll find plenty of apartments to choose from.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lake Worth? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Inexpensive rentals in Lake Worth tend to start in the $800 - $900 range, while luxury apartments and spacious (1,000-plus square foot) rental homes usually cost $1,400 or more. Move-in specials do pop up, though, so keep a close ear to the ground for the best apartment deals in Lake Worth.

Amenities, you’ll be happy to know, tend to be super-sweet (it’s an industry term) at apartments and townhouses for rent in Lake Worth, Florida. Many units, in fact, come equipped with modern interiors, gourmet kitchens, patios, balconies, on-site laundry facilities, public transportation services, swimming pools, Jacuzzis, views, and tons of other cool bells and whistles.

Pet-friendly apartments and rental homes in Lake Worth are amply available, although landlords tend to place size, weight, and breed restrictions on the types of pets they allow. In other words, if your idea of a good roommate is a Dalmatian, Siberian Husky, or an 800-pound alligator that moseyed up to your doorstep one sunny afternoon, you might be swimming up the proverbial creek without a paddle. Stick with cats, small dogs, and fish and you should be fine.

Be sure to visit Lake Worth in advance before deciding to make it your stomping grounds, since, like most modern cities, there are a few iffy nooks and crannies (including some of the ‘hoods surrounding the “lettered” streets just south of Lake Avenue). Some of the better areas in Lake Worth include the College Park area and the neighborhoods on the far western border. Don’t take our word for it, though, since one person’s idea of “blighted” is another person’s idea of “has character”. Come see for yourself which area of Lake Worth looks and feels right for you.

Looking to get out and have some fun in Lake Worth? Whether you’re an early riser or a night owl, you’ll find entertainment options galore in the city’s gentrified downtown area, which is dotted with eateries, bars, live music venues, surf shops, and eclectic antique and novelty stores (it’s also a great place to sidewalk surf or just people watch). Factor in a boatload of parks, trails, and beaches, and you’ll never run out of things to do while living the good life in Lake Worth.

Without further ado, let’s get down to brass tacks and find you the perfect apartment for rent in Lake Worth, Florida! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Worth, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Worth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

