pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM
232 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Worth, FL
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
18 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
3 Units Available
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1252 sqft
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
College Park
212 Cornell Dr Back
212 Cornell Dr, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
Unit Back Available 08/01/20 Cornell Dr (Guest Cottage) - Property Id: 77904 A charming, naturally well-lit beach cottage nestled amongst your own tropical oasis.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jewel
101 South Federal Highway
101 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1050 sqft
101 South Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL 33460 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jewel
431 South M Street
431 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1200 sqft
A beautiful and very large 2 BDRM 1.5 BATH apartment in the historical district of LW. The unit has a gorgeous shared garden where you can relax on a hammock, practice yoga or have dinner in the gazebo.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jewel
208 S K Street
208 South K Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
Exceptional one bedroom apartment in the heart of Lake Worth! Light and bright second floor unit. Nicely upgraded kitchen and baths with wood flooring throughout. Covered balcony perfect for relaxing outside.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
College Park
26 Harvard Drive
26 Harvard Drive, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1748 sqft
WATERFRONT RENTAL in College Park with dock and lift, pool and fully fenced backyard! Direct ocean access! This charming mid-century home boasts tile flooring throughout the living areas and luxury vinyl plank waterproof floors in the bedrooms.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1467 Cochran Drive
1467 Cochran Drive, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1270 sqft
Beautifully updated 4 bed 2 bath, open floor planned, single family home, just off Lake Osborne. Expenses weren't spared in the customizing of this home.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Parrot Cove
705 N Palmway
705 North Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
882 sqft
wow , , You've found it ! fully furnished , high speed internet ! pets welcome !
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Eden Place
1731 N Palmway
1731 North Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1499 sqft
SHORT TERM/VACATION RENTALHOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL APRIL 1, 2021Amazing home available for 1 month or more in Eden Place area. Come get out of the cold this season and live like you would at home with all the same comforts.Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bryant Park
230 S Lakeside Drive
230 South Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
788 sqft
AWESOME SEASONAL RENTAL. 2/2 FURNISHED CONDO LOCATED DIRECTLY ON BRYANT PARK AND INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY!! 2 BLOCKS TO DOWNTOWN AND 1/2 MILE TO BEACH!! Very charming unit with great location. No association approval required.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Bryant Park
102 S LAKESIDE DR
102 South Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
Awesome 1 bedroom in the heart of Lake Worth with water included! Open floor plan with new paint/tile and hurricane impact doors and windows. Fenced in backyard area. Just a short walk to Lake Ave and right beside Bryant Park and the Intracoastal.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Worth
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
13 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,501
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,261
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 1 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$2,356
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1225 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Breeze
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
Parker Ridge
909 Lytle Street
909 Lytle Street, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1625 sqft
909 Lytle Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33405 - 3 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/01/2020.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
3701 Waterview Circle
3701 Waterview Circle, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1514 sqft
3701 Waterview Circle, Palm Springs, FL 33461 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/07/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
509 Talia Circle
509 Talia Circle, Palm Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1543 sqft
This light & airy 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms & 1 car garage located inside the gated, private Estancia of Palm Springs will be available for annual lease on 8/2/2020.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Worth
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
62 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,354
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
21 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
26 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
22 Units Available
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1083 sqft
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
