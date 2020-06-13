Apartment List
/
FL
/
lake worth
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

258 Apartments for rent in Lake Worth, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1295 sqft
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Lake Clarke Shores
1 Unit Available
1510 West Terrace Drive
1510 Terrace Drive West, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1590 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Parrot Cove
1 Unit Available
109 N Palmway
109 North Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Walk to the golf course, beach and trendy downtown Lake Worth Beach! Fabulous location, two bedrooms plus bonus room, large eat in kitchen, nice and bright rooms, open patio with a champagne mango tree for shade.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Whispering Palms
1 Unit Available
1706 Barton Ct
1706 Barton Court, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
Beautifully updated bedroom/ 2 bathroom villa. Kitchen has granite counter, updated bathroom, new tile floor. Centrally located in lake worth close to shopping centers, I-95, restaurants, beach and recreation area.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Tropical Ridge
1 Unit Available
1741 3rd Avenue N
1741 3rd Avenue North, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
791 sqft
Located on a quiet, dead end street, close to historic downtown Lake Worth and within 2 miles of the beach! Ceramic tile throughout, central air, 2nd floor with tons of storage and patio. Freshly painted, super clean and move-in ready! NO PETS

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Osborne Heights
1 Unit Available
1902 Lake Osborne Dr
1902 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2275 sqft
Renovated Lake Osborne Pool Home - Property Id: 274370 NEW, BIG, FULLY RESTORED and POLISHED with VIEWS - Lake Front - Triple over-sized lot - POOL - 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths 2 car carport home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
514 South C Street
514 South C Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! This lovely 60's style apartment is fully furnished and stocked with all of your needs, dishes, cook-wear, oven, cleaning supplies, sheets, ironing board, just bring yourself and your cloths. Waiting for its perfect tenant.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
511 Lucerne Avenue
511 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of downtown Lake Worth, this two bedroom condo is close to everything.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
101 S C Street
101 South C Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
480 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*Top floor spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath centrally located in The City of Lake Worth. Fenced in yard and patio. Close to Lake Ave, Airport, I95, and Lake Worth Beach. POOL. NO HOA. Available for quick move-in. Water included in rent. Call Today!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3322 Cynthia Lane
3322 Cynthia Lane, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
Completely Furnished Apartment. Move in Ready. New Paint throughout. All new Kitchen appliances, New Kitchen flooring, New Ceiling fans through out, Fully Updated BathRoom. Beautiful Screened Patio off Bedroom.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1520 Lake Avenue
1520 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
598 sqft
Clean 1/1/1 unit in the Lake Worth LULA Arts District - New windows and more coming, Includes Covered Carport! Walk to everything; transportation, Downtown restaurants, shopping, entertaining and the Beach.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
SOSA
1 Unit Available
1006 S M Street
1006 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1211 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom house in Lake Worth. HUGE LOT with NO HOA! Featuring a large driveway, carport, and fully fenced yard.This lot can fit it all. Step inside and be greeted by spacious living areas/dining room with fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Mango Groves
1 Unit Available
128 N L Street
128 North L Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1014 sqft
Location Location Location!!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom Cottage with 2 private parking space located just minutes from downtown Lake Worth. The units have its private Screen in Patio along with your own Washer and Dryer. Very convenient.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Parrot Cove
1 Unit Available
716 N Lakeside Drive
716 North Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1250 sqft
Beautifully decorated by its interior designer owner who has created a serene paradise for your enjoyment, this Lake Worth Beach historic home is one of the most charming cottages in Parrot Cove.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Genesis
1 Unit Available
606 S C Street
606 South C Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute condo close to down town, Lake Worth and beaches. Completely remodeled. Unit has new impact windows; small patio off master and located in nice condo with well kept grounds and off street parking.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
College Park
1 Unit Available
235 Fordham Drive
235 Fordham Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1505 sqft
Fabulous CBS ranch house in College Park on an oversized lot. You'll feel the spirit of this home as soon as you walk into the welcoming living room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Parrot Cove
1 Unit Available
705 N Palmway
705 North Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
882 sqft
wow , , You've found it ! fully furnished , high speed internet ! pets welcome !

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3120 Cynthia Lane
3120 Cynthia Lane, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
612 sqft
Best located bright tastefully furnished elevated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, condo with/ private tropical garden view in 55+community, Murry Hills. Central A/C. Kitchen w/ white cabinets and window, opens to dining and living room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3240 Lake Osborne Drive
3240 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
734 sqft
Condo in 55+ community, furnished/ turnkey 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, corner on 2nd floor. No pets. Great location, next to Lake Osborne, 8 minutes to beach. Central A/C.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Bryant Park
1 Unit Available
12 Ocean Breeze Street
12 Ocean Breeze, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
First, Last, Security, app fee, cleaning fee, and possible non refundable pet fee.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Parrot Cove
1 Unit Available
211 N Ocean Breeze
211 N Ocean Breeze, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1290 sqft
Beautiful beach home located in historic neighborhood of Parrot Cove! Come stay with us in the heart of the world renowned Palm Beach area location close distance to beaches, golfing, shopping, nightlife, restaurants and much more.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lake Osborne Heights
1 Unit Available
524 Wright Drive
524 Wright Drive, Lake Worth, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1970 sqft
Beautifully renovated property is a mini compound. The main part of the house is 4/2 and there is a 1/1 apartment in the back by the pool. There is a storage shed on the property as well.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lake Worth, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake Worth renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Lake Worth 1 BedroomsLake Worth 2 BedroomsLake Worth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Worth 3 BedroomsLake Worth Apartments under $1,000Lake Worth Apartments under $900Lake Worth Apartments with Balcony
Lake Worth Apartments with GarageLake Worth Apartments with GymLake Worth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Worth Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLake Worth Apartments with ParkingLake Worth Apartments with PoolLake Worth Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lake Worth Cheap PlacesLake Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Worth Furnished ApartmentsLake Worth Luxury PlacesLake Worth Pet Friendly PlacesLake Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL
Sunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College