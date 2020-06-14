Apartment List
/
FL
/
lake worth
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

245 Apartments for rent in Lake Worth, FL with garage

Lake Worth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1295 sqft
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Bryant Park
1 Unit Available
31 S Golfview Rd
31 South Golfview Road, Lake Worth, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
375 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY STUDIO MAINTAINED AND MANICURED, BOUTIQUE ON A 2 STORY BUILDING WITH POOL AND SMALL CLUBHOUSE AVAILABLE TO RENT FOR PARTIES.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
511 Lucerne Avenue
511 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of downtown Lake Worth, this two bedroom condo is close to everything.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
College Park
1 Unit Available
2502 N Dixie Highway
2502 Dixie Highway, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1760 sqft
Fabulous and spacious 3-story Townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, all 3 bedrooms have en suite baths. Master bath has a roman tub. Custom closets in all bedrooms. A large 2 car garage with plenty of storage.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
College Park
1 Unit Available
235 Fordham Drive
235 Fordham Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1505 sqft
Fabulous CBS ranch house in College Park on an oversized lot. You'll feel the spirit of this home as soon as you walk into the welcoming living room.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Worth
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
15 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,401
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
253 Rutland BLVD
253 Rutland Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1500 sqft
Beautiful West Palm Beach Rental - South Olive - Property Id: 46475 Move in Ready! East of Olive in SoSo neighborhood home. This Southend home has a possible 3rd bedroom or den.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2363 Shimmery Ln
2363 Shimmery Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1588 sqft
Upgraded 3/2 townhome with stainless steel appliances, plank flooring and granite tops. Unit comes with one car garage in a gated community with community pool. Interior offers oversized master bath, separate laundry room with full washer and dryer.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
340 Summa Street
340 Summa Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
835 sqft
DO NOT Disturb Occupant / DO NOT Trespass anywhere on the property. AMAZING Rental Opportunity in desirable SouthEnd neighborhood located across from South Olive Park, just 2 blocks to the Intracoastal.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
366 Moorings Drive
366 Moorings Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1692 sqft
2 bedrooms and a den that can be used as a third bedroom

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
114 North Atlantic Drive
114 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2015 sqft
Welcome to Island Living! Hypoluxo Island provides a peaceful, private Florida retreat with amazing amenities...all within walking distance to the beach, Waterfront Dining, Ice Cream shop, Grocery Store, Pharmacy and 5 star beachfront resort & spa.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2792 Troubadour Street
2792 Troubadour St, Palm Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2002 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWN HOME! Walk into the open kitchen that features granite counter tops, SS appliances and a lake view. This home comes with a 2 car garage and driveway, plenty of parking space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2778 S Ocean Boulevard
2778 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
2266 sqft
Recently renovated and decorated with modern style includes new hurricane impact windows and doors.Fabulous corner unit offers bright natural light.Three large bedrooms and full baths in this oversized 2266 sq ft condo.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
806 E Windward Way
806 East Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,850
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come enjoy some fun in the sun in this fabulous Resort Style community! The Moorings at Lantana is a Luxury waterfront community in the coastal town of Lantana and features a number of amenities such as 2 Pools, 2 Spa tubs, Marina On Site, State of

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2365 Byron ST
2365 Byron St, Palm Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWN HOME!!! Walk into the open kitchen that features granite counter tops. This home comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage and driveway. it is a gated community with an outdoor workout area/ exercise area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
254 Alpine Road
254 Alpine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
875 sqft
Located just a short stroll away from the Intracoastal Waterway, you'll find so much to love in this charming home located in the desirable Edgewater neighborhood of West Palm Beach.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3400 S Ocean Boulevard
3400 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2119 sqft
Sip your favorite beverage from your 96 ft wraparound balcony while you enjoy views of the beautiful blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3475 S Ocean Boulevard
3475 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
Oceanfront Living! Spacious Open Concept Living/Dining/Kitchen. Updated Two Bedroom Two Bathrooms With Ocean Views.. Washer/Dryer And Lots Of Closet Space. Walk Directly Out To The Ocean & Pool From Unit. 24 Hour Doorperson, Garage Parking.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Worth
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown West Palm Beach
70 Units Available
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,415
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
East Central Boulevard
25 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,587
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,757
1439 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
23 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
36 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,459
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,223
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown West Palm Beach
34 Units Available
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,475
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1413 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
City Guide for Lake Worth, FL

A city bathed in perpetual sunshine and sweet ocean vibes, Lake Worth stands as one of Palm Beach County’s most attractive and inviting communities for singles, families, and retirees alike. Apartments in and around Lake Worth are as diverse as the city’s residents, so whether you’re a big spender or a major tightwad … uh, we mean bargain-hunter … you’ll find plenty of apartments to choose from.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lake Worth? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Inexpensive rentals in Lake Worth tend to start in the $800 - $900 range, while luxury apartments and spacious (1,000-plus square foot) rental homes usually cost $1,400 or more. Move-in specials do pop up, though, so keep a close ear to the ground for the best apartment deals in Lake Worth.

Amenities, you’ll be happy to know, tend to be super-sweet (it’s an industry term) at apartments and townhouses for rent in Lake Worth, Florida. Many units, in fact, come equipped with modern interiors, gourmet kitchens, patios, balconies, on-site laundry facilities, public transportation services, swimming pools, Jacuzzis, views, and tons of other cool bells and whistles.

Pet-friendly apartments and rental homes in Lake Worth are amply available, although landlords tend to place size, weight, and breed restrictions on the types of pets they allow. In other words, if your idea of a good roommate is a Dalmatian, Siberian Husky, or an 800-pound alligator that moseyed up to your doorstep one sunny afternoon, you might be swimming up the proverbial creek without a paddle. Stick with cats, small dogs, and fish and you should be fine.

Be sure to visit Lake Worth in advance before deciding to make it your stomping grounds, since, like most modern cities, there are a few iffy nooks and crannies (including some of the ‘hoods surrounding the “lettered” streets just south of Lake Avenue). Some of the better areas in Lake Worth include the College Park area and the neighborhoods on the far western border. Don’t take our word for it, though, since one person’s idea of “blighted” is another person’s idea of “has character”. Come see for yourself which area of Lake Worth looks and feels right for you.

Looking to get out and have some fun in Lake Worth? Whether you’re an early riser or a night owl, you’ll find entertainment options galore in the city’s gentrified downtown area, which is dotted with eateries, bars, live music venues, surf shops, and eclectic antique and novelty stores (it’s also a great place to sidewalk surf or just people watch). Factor in a boatload of parks, trails, and beaches, and you’ll never run out of things to do while living the good life in Lake Worth.

Without further ado, let’s get down to brass tacks and find you the perfect apartment for rent in Lake Worth, Florida! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lake Worth, FL

Lake Worth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Lake Worth 1 BedroomsLake Worth 2 BedroomsLake Worth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Worth 3 BedroomsLake Worth Apartments under $1,000Lake Worth Apartments under $900Lake Worth Apartments with Balcony
Lake Worth Apartments with GarageLake Worth Apartments with GymLake Worth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Worth Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLake Worth Apartments with ParkingLake Worth Apartments with PoolLake Worth Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lake Worth Cheap PlacesLake Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Worth Furnished ApartmentsLake Worth Luxury PlacesLake Worth Pet Friendly PlacesLake Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL
Sunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College