1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
109 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Worth, FL
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
870 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
758 sqft
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
514 South C Street
514 South C Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
Available now! This lovely 60's style apartment is fully furnished and stocked with all of your needs, dishes, cook-wear, oven, cleaning supplies, sheets, ironing board, just bring yourself and your cloths. Waiting for its perfect tenant.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Bryant Park
1 Unit Available
101 S Palmway
101 South Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
565 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION (EAST OF FEDERAL AND STEPS TO THE INTRACOASTAL)!! ALL NEW HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Bryant Park
1 Unit Available
31 S Golfview Rd
31 South Golfview Road, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
375 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY STUDIO MAINTAINED AND MANICURED, BOUTIQUE ON A 2 STORY BUILDING WITH POOL AND SMALL CLUBHOUSE AVAILABLE TO RENT FOR PARTIES.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Mango Groves
1 Unit Available
616 Lucerne Avenue
616 Lucerne Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
451 sqft
Great Location
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Eden Place
1 Unit Available
1407 N J Street
1407 North J Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
531 sqft
Welcome Home... this apt is perfectly renovated and updated. Very nice and clean unit. A wonderful feature about the unit is that it's towards the back away from the street, off the alley but is fenced.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2480 Lake Osborne Drive
2480 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
638 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY, nice and cozy unit, freshly painted
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Bryant Park
1 Unit Available
15 S Golfview Road
15 South Golfview Road, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
550 sqft
CUTE CONDO, STYLISHLY FURNISHED, RIGHT OFF OF BRYANT PARK. COMMUNITY POOL. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH, CAFES, RESTAURANTS, GOLF COURSE, ETC. EXCELLENT LOCATION AT A FANTASTIC PRICE! *WATER, ELECTRIC & GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED IN RENT.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
101 S C Street
101 South C Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
480 sqft
*Top floor spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath centrally located in The City of Lake Worth. Fenced in yard and patio. Close to Lake Ave, Airport, I95, and Lake Worth Beach. POOL. NO HOA. Available for quick move-in. Water included in rent. Call Today!
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Mango Groves
1 Unit Available
211 N K Street - A
211 North K Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020- serious inquires only This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cozy condo is just 2 blocks from downtown Lake Worth and walking distance to lake avenue. Central AC . Water is included! First, Last and Security Required.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
612 3rd Avenue S
612 3rd Avenue South, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
360 sqft
Charming, cozy, 360 sq. ft., single family home in nice residential area, east of U.S. 1. Right in the heart of ''Trendy Downtown Lake Worth'', walking distance to shops, restaurants, Lake Worth Play House, clubs and more. Biking distance to beach.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3322 Cynthia Lane
3322 Cynthia Lane, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
Completely Furnished Apartment. Move in Ready. New Paint throughout. All new Kitchen appliances, New Kitchen flooring, New Ceiling fans through out, Fully Updated BathRoom. Beautiful Screened Patio off Bedroom.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
South Palm Park
1 Unit Available
1310 S Federal Hwy
1310 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. Tenant pays monthly fee for water/sewer/trash.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1520 Lake Avenue
1520 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
598 sqft
Clean 1/1/1 unit in the Lake Worth LULA Arts District - New windows and more coming, Includes Covered Carport! Walk to everything; transportation, Downtown restaurants, shopping, entertaining and the Beach.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3320 Lake Osborne Drive
3320 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
612 sqft
55* community. Close to downtown Lake Worth and beach. 700 credit score required
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Genesis
1 Unit Available
606 S C Street
606 South C Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
618 sqft
Cute condo close to down town, Lake Worth and beaches. Completely remodeled. Unit has new impact windows; small patio off master and located in nice condo with well kept grounds and off street parking.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Bryant Park
1 Unit Available
407 S Lakeside Drive
407 South Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
630 sqft
Newly renovated cozy 1 bedroom apartment overlooking the intercoastal and beautiful Bryant Park. Walk to the beach and downtown Lake Worth. Bike and walking trails.Perfect location!
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
SOSA
1 Unit Available
707 6th Avenue S
707 6th Ave S, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
540 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath, 6 blocks from Lake Avenue, close to the beach and centrally located in Palm Beach County. Water, sewer, hot water included. Granite countertops in kitchen with glass top stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3120 Cynthia Lane
3120 Cynthia Lane, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
612 sqft
Best located bright tastefully furnished elevated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, condo with/ private tropical garden view in 55+community, Murry Hills. Central A/C. Kitchen w/ white cabinets and window, opens to dining and living room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3240 Lake Osborne Drive
3240 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
734 sqft
Condo in 55+ community, furnished/ turnkey 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, corner on 2nd floor. No pets. Great location, next to Lake Osborne, 8 minutes to beach. Central A/C.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Bryant Park
1 Unit Available
12 Ocean Breeze Street
12 Ocean Breeze, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
875 sqft
First, Last, Security, app fee, cleaning fee, and possible non refundable pet fee.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
South Palm Park
1 Unit Available
702 N Federal Highway
702 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
528 sqft
Enjoy the quaint Historical District of the Parrot Cove neighborhood in this great Furnished 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom condo located in Caribe. This unit features updates in both the kitchen and the bathroom and full hurricane protection.
