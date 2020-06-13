/
207 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lake Worth, FL
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
514 South C Street
514 South C Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! This lovely 60's style apartment is fully furnished and stocked with all of your needs, dishes, cook-wear, oven, cleaning supplies, sheets, ironing board, just bring yourself and your cloths. Waiting for its perfect tenant.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
511 Lucerne Avenue
511 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of downtown Lake Worth, this two bedroom condo is close to everything.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bryant Park
1 Unit Available
15 S Golfview Road
15 South Golfview Road, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
550 sqft
CUTE CONDO, STYLISHLY FURNISHED, RIGHT OFF OF BRYANT PARK. COMMUNITY POOL. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH, CAFES, RESTAURANTS, GOLF COURSE, ETC. EXCELLENT LOCATION AT A FANTASTIC PRICE! *WATER, ELECTRIC & GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED IN RENT.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3322 Cynthia Lane
3322 Cynthia Lane, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
Completely Furnished Apartment. Move in Ready. New Paint throughout. All new Kitchen appliances, New Kitchen flooring, New Ceiling fans through out, Fully Updated BathRoom. Beautiful Screened Patio off Bedroom.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Eden Place
1 Unit Available
1501 N Federal Hwy 1 Highway
1501 N Federal Hwy, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Modern, chic, fully furnished apartment available for short term lease close to downtown Lake Worth, WPB, Beaches and I95. Rent price includes electric, water and internet. The house is fully stocked with smart TVs, linens, cookware and dishes.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Parrot Cove
1 Unit Available
705 N Palmway
705 North Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
882 sqft
wow , , You've found it ! fully furnished , high speed internet ! pets welcome !
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3120 Cynthia Lane
3120 Cynthia Lane, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
612 sqft
Best located bright tastefully furnished elevated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, condo with/ private tropical garden view in 55+community, Murry Hills. Central A/C. Kitchen w/ white cabinets and window, opens to dining and living room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3240 Lake Osborne Drive
3240 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
734 sqft
Condo in 55+ community, furnished/ turnkey 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, corner on 2nd floor. No pets. Great location, next to Lake Osborne, 8 minutes to beach. Central A/C.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Eden Place
1 Unit Available
1731 N Palmway
1731 North Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1499 sqft
SHORT TERM/VACATION RENTALAmazing home available for 1 month or more in Eden Place area. Come get out of the cold this season and live like you would at home with all the same comforts.Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Palm Park
1 Unit Available
702 N Federal Highway
702 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
528 sqft
Enjoy the quaint Historical District of the Parrot Cove neighborhood in this great Furnished 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom condo located in Caribe. This unit features updates in both the kitchen and the bathroom and full hurricane protection.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
113 S Federal Highway
113 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1546 sqft
Picture yourself living in an amazing Historic home in Lake Worth Beach Florida! This beautiful turnkey home comes completely furnished and ready for your personal touch.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Worth
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
17 Units Available
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,720
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Ocean Breeze
1 Unit Available
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
524 Colonial Road
524 Colonial Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy, comfortable, furnished apartment available for short term or long term tenancy.Rental price includes electric, water, cable and wifi. On site laundry. Close to CityPlace, Clematis, I95 and Beaches.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3605 S Ocean Boulevard
3605 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL ! 2ND FLOOR CONDO COMPLETELY UPDATED INCLUDES 2BR/2BA IN A TROPICAL SETTING LOCATED ON THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY WITH PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS TO THE OCEAN! FEATURES INCLUDE GRANITE KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS,UPDATED BATH
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
348 Lake Arbor Drive
348 Lake Arbor Drive, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1232 sqft
Beautiful spacious town-home tastefully furnished with gray, white and neutral tones. Enjoy a renovated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and pendant drop down lights.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
318 Gregory Road
318 Gregory Road, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1374 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SALE AS WELLSEASONAL FURNISHED OR ANNUAL LEASE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHEDGreat location, home have been entirely renovated inside. New kitchen new flooring, new appliances, new sprinklers system, new front yard, newer roof.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Parker Ridge
1 Unit Available
6915 Lake Avenue
6915 Lake Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
917 sqft
Adorable home with hardwood floors and new kitchen renovations. Fully Furnished and Ready for Immediate Occupancy. Tenant pays utilities and landscaping.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
319 W Ocean Avenue
319 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available at once for 4 months.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2565 S Ocean Boulevard
2565 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED PALM BEACH CONDO LOCATED IN AN OCEANFRONT BUILDING, NEWER KITCHEN OFFERS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MOSAIC BACK SPLASH, WHITE CABINETS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FULLY RENOVATED BATH, 18 INCH TILE THROUGHOUT THE HOME, OCEAN FRONT
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2774 S Ocean Boulevard
2774 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
841 sqft
Great one bedroom, one bathroom, first floor, off season rental in the direct oceanfront 2774 South Ocean building located in Palm Beach. Access the pool or beach from your private patio without ever getting into an elevator.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3250 S Ocean Boulevard
3250 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1900 sqft
Amazing totally updated 3 BR condo over looking the Ocean and Lake Worth Pier. Large, spacious L shaped patio. This property is being rented furnished and turnkey. It was professionally decorated by one of Palm Beach's top interior decorators.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3581 S Ocean Boulevard
3581 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1065 sqft
Very nicely furnished and maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath corner apartment with water views from every room. Two large balconies facing east and south offering water views and sunny exposures. Deeded beach access and pool on the intracoastal.
