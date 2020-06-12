/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
164 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lake Worth, FL
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
20 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1174 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1055 sqft
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
511 Lucerne Avenue
511 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Lake Worth, this two bedroom condo is close to everything.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Eden Place
1 Unit Available
1501 N Federal Hwy 1 Highway
1501 N Federal Hwy, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Modern, chic, fully furnished apartment available for short term lease close to downtown Lake Worth, WPB, Beaches and I95. Rent price includes electric, water and internet. The house is fully stocked with smart TVs, linens, cookware and dishes.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Bryant Park
1 Unit Available
1 S Palmway
1 South Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1259 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 S Palmway in Lake Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Tropical Ridge
1 Unit Available
1741 3rd Avenue N
1741 3rd Avenue North, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
791 sqft
Located on a quiet, dead end street, close to historic downtown Lake Worth and within 2 miles of the beach! Ceramic tile throughout, central air, 2nd floor with tons of storage and patio. Freshly painted, super clean and move-in ready! NO PETS
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1409 Lake Avenue
1409 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
799 sqft
Completely remodeled spacious and cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor apartment located in walk distance to schools, grocery stores, restaurants, close to intracoastal and ocean.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Parrot Cove
1 Unit Available
716 N Lakeside Drive
716 North Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1250 sqft
Beautifully decorated by its interior designer owner who has created a serene paradise for your enjoyment, this Lake Worth Beach historic home is one of the most charming cottages in Parrot Cove.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
College Park
1 Unit Available
235 Fordham Drive
235 Fordham Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1505 sqft
Fabulous CBS ranch house in College Park on an oversized lot. You'll feel the spirit of this home as soon as you walk into the welcoming living room.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Whispering Palms
1 Unit Available
1706 Barton Court
1706 Barton Court, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
Beautifully updated bedroom/ 2 bathroom villa. Kitchen has granite counter, updated bathroom, new tile floor. Centrally located in lake worth close to shopping centers, I-95, restaurants, beach and recreation area.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Parrot Cove
1 Unit Available
705 N Palmway
705 North Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
882 sqft
wow , , You've found it ! fully furnished , high speed internet ! pets welcome !
1 of 19
Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
South Palm Park
1 Unit Available
1516 S Lakeside Drive
1516 South Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1055 sqft
Hidden Gem community! Palm Lake condo is a 55+ condo community located on the Intracoastal Waterway, and known for its resort-style pool, sauna, lush lawn and landscape, and breathtaking water views.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Worth
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
17 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
17 Units Available
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Ocean Breeze
1 Unit Available
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3605 S Ocean Boulevard
3605 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED UPDATED 2BR/2BA CONDO WITH SUNNY SOUTH EXPOSURE OFFERS PEACEFUL VIEWS OF TROPICAL ZEN GARDENS,POOL & THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY! INTRACOASTAL & PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS GIVES YOU THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS! FEATURES INCLUDE WHITE CABINETS &
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.
1 of 71
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
890 N Federal Hwy
890 Federal Highway, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1025 sqft
PRICE JUST OT BETTER! Come and discover that special place you will call home, beautiful water views, from almost every window, lot of natural light, nice, clean and remodeled, walking closets, split plan, ready to move, easy condo approval, water
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
266 Arabian Road
266 Arabian Road, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1232 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2251 Shimmery Lane
2251 Shimmery Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1164 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2/2 LUXURY TOWN HOME, FAST APPROVAL - Property Id: 37017 Beautiful 2Beds/2Baths Luxury Townhome. Granite countertops, wood floors, full laundry room, 42" wood cabinets and much more!! Bridgewater is the perfect community for you.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
3480 Summer Street - 8001
3480 Summer Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
First floor villa with freshly painted walls, washer and dryer and community pool Tttt
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2660 S Ocean Boulevard
2660 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
2137 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2660 S Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3543 S Ocean Boulevard
3543 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1637 sqft
RENT 2 OWN OR LEASE PURCHASE ONLY! Rarely available spacious corner townhome with loft directly on the Intracoastal waterway in prime south palm beach location. Located just north of Lantana Rd on A1A...
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2347 Waterside Drive
2347 Waterside Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1328 sqft
Nicely updated 2/2.5 Townhome that is close to everything! Kitchen has stainless and granite countertops. Enjoy the huge fenced in patio with extra storage. You won't lack for space in the spacious bedrooms with tons of closet space.
