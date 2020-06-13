Apartment List
/
FL
/
lake worth
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

246 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Worth, FL

Finding an apartment in Lake Worth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1295 sqft
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
6 Units Available
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1252 sqft
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Lake Clarke Shores
1 Unit Available
1510 West Terrace Drive
1510 Terrace Drive West, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1590 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SOSA
1 Unit Available
1315 S M St
1315 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
810 sqft
Lake Worth Single Family Home W/ Fenced yard - 2 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home with Large Yard. Newly painted home featuring high ceilings and an open layout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
431 South M Street
431 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1200 sqft
A beautiful and very large 2 BDRM 1.5 BATH apartment in the historical district of LW. The unit has a gorgeous shared garden where you can relax on a hammock, practice yoga or have dinner in the gazebo.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
College Park
1 Unit Available
210 Dartmouth Drive
210 Dartmouth Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
878 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Lake Worth, FL is now available.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1302 Crest Drive
1302 Crest Drive, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1421 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
531 South Federal Highway
531 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2448 sqft
531 South Federal Highway Apt #16, Lake Worth, FL 33460 - 3 BR 3.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Genesis
1 Unit Available
606 S C Street
606 South C Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute condo close to down town, Lake Worth and beaches. Completely remodeled. Unit has new impact windows; small patio off master and located in nice condo with well kept grounds and off street parking.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1467 Cochran Drive
1467 Cochran Drive, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1270 sqft
Beautifully updated 4 bed 2 bath, open floor planned, single family home, just off Lake Osborne. Expenses weren't spared in the customizing of this home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Parrot Cove
1 Unit Available
705 N Palmway
705 North Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
882 sqft
wow , , You've found it ! fully furnished , high speed internet ! pets welcome !

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bryant Park
1 Unit Available
12 Ocean Breeze Street
12 Ocean Breeze, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
First, Last, Security, app fee, cleaning fee, and possible non refundable pet fee.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Eden Place
1 Unit Available
1731 N Palmway
1731 North Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1499 sqft
SHORT TERM/VACATION RENTALAmazing home available for 1 month or more in Eden Place area. Come get out of the cold this season and live like you would at home with all the same comforts.Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Worth
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
16 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,401
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
17 Units Available
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,720
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Lantana Heights
1 Unit Available
1213 West Mango Street
1213 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1584 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
266 Arabian Road
266 Arabian Road, Palm Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1232 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
253 Rutland BLVD
253 Rutland Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1456 sqft
Beautiful West Palm Beach Rental - South Olive - Property Id: 46475 Move in Ready! East of Olive in SoSo neighborhood home. This Southend home has a possible 3rd bedroom or den.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Ocean Breeze
1 Unit Available
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
210 Miramar Way
210 Miramar Way, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,005
1851 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in West Palm Beach, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1851sqft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2902 Giuliano Avenue
2902 Giuliano Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1164 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
512 Nathan Hale Road
512 Nathan Hale Road, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1265 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in West Palm Beach, FL is now available.
City Guide for Lake Worth, FL

A city bathed in perpetual sunshine and sweet ocean vibes, Lake Worth stands as one of Palm Beach County’s most attractive and inviting communities for singles, families, and retirees alike. Apartments in and around Lake Worth are as diverse as the city’s residents, so whether you’re a big spender or a major tightwad … uh, we mean bargain-hunter … you’ll find plenty of apartments to choose from.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lake Worth? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Inexpensive rentals in Lake Worth tend to start in the $800 - $900 range, while luxury apartments and spacious (1,000-plus square foot) rental homes usually cost $1,400 or more. Move-in specials do pop up, though, so keep a close ear to the ground for the best apartment deals in Lake Worth.

Amenities, you’ll be happy to know, tend to be super-sweet (it’s an industry term) at apartments and townhouses for rent in Lake Worth, Florida. Many units, in fact, come equipped with modern interiors, gourmet kitchens, patios, balconies, on-site laundry facilities, public transportation services, swimming pools, Jacuzzis, views, and tons of other cool bells and whistles.

Pet-friendly apartments and rental homes in Lake Worth are amply available, although landlords tend to place size, weight, and breed restrictions on the types of pets they allow. In other words, if your idea of a good roommate is a Dalmatian, Siberian Husky, or an 800-pound alligator that moseyed up to your doorstep one sunny afternoon, you might be swimming up the proverbial creek without a paddle. Stick with cats, small dogs, and fish and you should be fine.

Be sure to visit Lake Worth in advance before deciding to make it your stomping grounds, since, like most modern cities, there are a few iffy nooks and crannies (including some of the ‘hoods surrounding the “lettered” streets just south of Lake Avenue). Some of the better areas in Lake Worth include the College Park area and the neighborhoods on the far western border. Don’t take our word for it, though, since one person’s idea of “blighted” is another person’s idea of “has character”. Come see for yourself which area of Lake Worth looks and feels right for you.

Looking to get out and have some fun in Lake Worth? Whether you’re an early riser or a night owl, you’ll find entertainment options galore in the city’s gentrified downtown area, which is dotted with eateries, bars, live music venues, surf shops, and eclectic antique and novelty stores (it’s also a great place to sidewalk surf or just people watch). Factor in a boatload of parks, trails, and beaches, and you’ll never run out of things to do while living the good life in Lake Worth.

Without further ado, let’s get down to brass tacks and find you the perfect apartment for rent in Lake Worth, Florida! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lake Worth, FL

Finding an apartment in Lake Worth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Lake Worth 1 BedroomsLake Worth 2 BedroomsLake Worth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Worth 3 BedroomsLake Worth Apartments under $1,000Lake Worth Apartments under $900Lake Worth Apartments with Balcony
Lake Worth Apartments with GarageLake Worth Apartments with GymLake Worth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Worth Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLake Worth Apartments with ParkingLake Worth Apartments with PoolLake Worth Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lake Worth Cheap PlacesLake Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Worth Furnished ApartmentsLake Worth Luxury PlacesLake Worth Pet Friendly PlacesLake Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL
Sunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College