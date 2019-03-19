All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 14314 Ravenwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
14314 Ravenwood Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14314 Ravenwood Lane

14314 Ravenwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

14314 Ravenwood Lane, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well Maintained Home with Loads of Upgrades
Featuring sparkling pool!
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,999 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applican

(RLNE4626227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14314 Ravenwood Lane have any available units?
14314 Ravenwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 14314 Ravenwood Lane have?
Some of 14314 Ravenwood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14314 Ravenwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14314 Ravenwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14314 Ravenwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14314 Ravenwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14314 Ravenwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14314 Ravenwood Lane offers parking.
Does 14314 Ravenwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14314 Ravenwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14314 Ravenwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14314 Ravenwood Lane has a pool.
Does 14314 Ravenwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 14314 Ravenwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14314 Ravenwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14314 Ravenwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14314 Ravenwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14314 Ravenwood Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 2 BedroomsLake Magdalene 3 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene Apartments with BalconiesLake Magdalene Apartments with Garages
Lake Magdalene Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLWildwood, FLHomosassa, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa