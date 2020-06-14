/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:42 PM
194 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Magdalene, FL
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
106 Floral Drive #C
106 Floral Dr, Lake Magdalene, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
640 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom VERY NICELY maintained condo located in Northwest Tampa near Florida and Bearss.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Magdalene
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
15 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
650 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Forest Hills
22 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
755 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
11 Units Available
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
641 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
32 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
696 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northdale
11 Units Available
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
760 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
622 sqft
Quiet residential location near public transportation and shopping. Clean units with all-electric kitchens and mini blinds. Community amenities include pool with sundeck and on-site clothing care center.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
7 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
906 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
5 Units Available
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
744 sqft
This community offers residents a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym and cabanas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring adorn the apartments' interiors. Located a short walk from Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
16 Units Available
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Laurel Chase in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
14905 Arbor Springs Cir 113
14905 Arbor Springs Cr 113, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
910 sqft
Arbors Carrollwood - Property Id: 299475 1BR/1BA spacious apartment in heart of Carrollwood. First floor. Washer/dryer hook-up. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299475 Property Id 299475 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852902)
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Tampa
1 Unit Available
908 E Bougainvillea Ave.
908 East Bougainvillea Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
764 sqft
PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN TAMPA - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN TAMPA 908 E BOUGAINVILLEA AVENUE TAMPA, FL 33612 Rent: $600/month 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Affordable monthly rent and spacious back yard for your entire family! PETS ARE
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
Fountain Palms
14600 Nebraska Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
575 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED UNIT: INCLUDES WATER AND ELECTRIC LINENS, COOKWARE, UTENSILS, DISHES, CLEANING TOOLS, TOWELS COFFEE POT, TOASTER , MICROWAVE LAUNDRY ON -SITE FOR FEE POOL
Results within 5 miles of Lake Magdalene
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
610 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, subway tile backsplash in kitchen, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly with dog park on-site.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Tampa Palms
13 Units Available
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$903
684 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,032
778 sqft
Residents have access to a fishing lake, tennis court and two pools at this pet-friendly community. Units have walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Easy access to the food and shopping along Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Seminole Heights
3 Units Available
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
700 sqft
Great location close to many Tampa restaurants and bars as well as I-275 and I-4. Units feature renovated kitchens with backsplash, new appliances and cabinets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lowry Park North
15 Units Available
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
646 sqft
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$909
703 sqft
Quiet community with scenic lake views conveniently located near downtown Tampa. Renovated apartments feature ceramic tile, oversized closets and private patios/balconies. Grill pavilion with picnic area in park-like setting.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Lowry Park North
32 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
799 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$884
652 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,247
822 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Similar Pages
Lake Magdalene 1 BedroomsLake Magdalene 2 BedroomsLake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Magdalene 3 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene Apartments with BalconyLake Magdalene Apartments with GarageLake Magdalene Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Magdalene Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FL