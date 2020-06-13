138 Apartments for rent in Lake Magdalene, FL with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
14057 Briardale Ln
14057 Briardale Lane, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1760 sqft
3 BED 3 BATH - tile/ laminate flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, his/hers walk-in closets, updated windows. Enclosed sun room off the kitchen & dining room opens to the big screen-enclosed patio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
1920 Taylor Lane
1920 Taylor Lane, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
https://secure.rently.com/properties/927309?source=marketing "Duplex" 850 SqFt, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, Great Room, Tile Floors in All Living Areas, Updated Kitchen with new cabinets and counters.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bearss Glen
1 Unit Available
14918 Pinecrest Rd
14918 Pinecrest Rd, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
A 2 bedroom 1 bath 900 sqft home on a large fenced lot with a porch. This lot is lined with huge oak trees. This is a once in a life time opportunity and should not be missed. . .. . .

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lake Magdalene
1 Unit Available
13828 STONE MILL WAY
13828 Stone Mill Way, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
896 sqft
This Lake Magdalene area 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom unit is move-in ready and features newer carpet on the second level. The first floor plan is open and spacious with plenty of light. There is ample closet space in each bedroom upstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Avila
1 Unit Available
1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA
1004 Losillas De Avila, Lake Magdalene, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,750
3419 sqft
Beautiful One Story Home with Pool for Rent In Avila! This home has been completely remodeled and everything is new! This 4 bedroom 3.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Avila
1 Unit Available
16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA
16609 Villalenda De Avila, Lake Magdalene, FL
6 Bedrooms
$14,950
6751 sqft
Exquisite Mediterranean Estate Home located in Avila Golf & Country Club, Tampa Bay’s premier guard gated country club community. This beautiful home is situated on .
Results within 1 mile of Lake Magdalene
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
12 Units Available
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1056 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
8 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1499 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
31 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northdale
10 Units Available
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
15 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Forest Hills
22 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$870
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1180 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
16 Units Available
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
881 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Laurel Chase in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
6 Units Available
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
998 sqft
This community offers residents a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym and cabanas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring adorn the apartments' interiors. Located a short walk from Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
12710 Casey Road
12710 Casey Road, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3138 sqft
To schedule a viewing: https://rently.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 to 9 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony, overlooking

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
708 E Seneca Ave
708 East Seneca Avenue, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2000 sqft
Currently tenant occupied do not disturb the tenant A NICE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2000 SQFT HOME WITH A FENCED YARD, A LARGE FRONT PORCH. A NICE COZY home. Has tile flooring and nice kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4137 Brentwood Park Circle
4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1773 sqft
4137 Brentwood Park Circle Available 07/01/20 4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Tampa, FL 33624 - Like new!!! Wood flooring and tile throughout only carpeted in 2 bedrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
14722 PAR CLUB CIRCLE
14722 Par Club Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
2 story condo with split bedroom plan. Large living room with sliders leading to screened back porch. Eating space off Kitchen and laundry closet with Washer & Dryer. Kitchen has Stainless appliances and Granite counters with additional eating Bar.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE
14625 Par Club Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1475 sqft
Bright and clean unit steps away from the pool in the MIDDLE of CARROLLWOOD! Water and washer/dryer INCLUDED!! Enjoy your shaded private parking/carport! Offering a very private residence tucked away in Carrollwood Cove.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
15033 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE
15033 Arbor Reserve Circle, Northdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1341 sqft
This third floor unit has just been reconditioned with painting , kitchen upgrades, window blinds, new ceiling fans, and new clothes washer & dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4403 WILLOWRUN LANE
4403 Willow Run Lane, Northdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2133 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom PLUS bonus room, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features a separate dining room, very large bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, playroom, home office or work out area, huge family great room and split bedroom floor
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lake Magdalene, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake Magdalene renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

