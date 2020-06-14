Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

256 Apartments for rent in Lake Magdalene, FL with garage

Lake Magdalene apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Morley Terrace
1 Unit Available
14904 N Boulevard
14904 North Boulevard, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1295 sqft
14904 N Boulevard Available 08/01/20 - Coming soon!! Currently occupied, Please DO NOT DISTURB the tenants. Will be ready to move in early AUGUST.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
14057 Briardale Ln
14057 Briardale Lane, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1760 sqft
3 BED 3 BATH - tile/ laminate flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, his/hers walk-in closets, updated windows. Enclosed sun room off the kitchen & dining room opens to the big screen-enclosed patio.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
310 E. 130th Ave.
310 East 130th Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1230 sqft
Single Family Home - This home is now available for a long-term resident. This home features a nice floor plan, tile flooring throughout (no carpet), warm paint colors, a 1 car attached garage and a fenced yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Avila
1 Unit Available
1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA
1004 Losillas De Avila, Lake Magdalene, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,750
3419 sqft
Beautiful One Story Home with Pool for Rent In Avila! This home has been completely remodeled and everything is new! This 4 bedroom 3.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Avila
1 Unit Available
16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA
16609 Villalenda De Avila, Lake Magdalene, FL
6 Bedrooms
$14,950
6751 sqft
Exquisite Mediterranean Estate Home located in Avila Golf & Country Club, Tampa Bay’s premier guard gated country club community. This beautiful home is situated on .

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2851 GRAND KEMERTON PLACE
2851 Grand Kemerton Pl, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1824 sqft
Available June 1st, 2020 Stunning town home in wonderful location! Imagine yourself living in a wonderful location, brand new, never lived in Town home! All you will need to do is unpack! This is a rare opportunity to lease a brand new town home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2847 GRAND KEMERTON PLACE
2847 Grand Kemerton Pl, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1824 sqft
Available June 1, 2020 Stunning town home in wonderful location! Imagine yourself living in a wonderful location, brand new, never lived in Town home! All you will need to do is unpack! This is a rare opportunity to lease a brand new town home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
7 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
12710 Casey Road
12710 Casey Road, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3138 sqft
To schedule a viewing: https://rently.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
12407 TITUS COURT
12407 Titus Court, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1072 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathrooms townhome with attached garage and fenced patio. Close to USF, Bush Gardens and shops. There is an $85.00 application fee per adult 18 years or older who will be residing at the property.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4137 Brentwood Park Circle
4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1773 sqft
4137 Brentwood Park Circle Available 07/01/20 4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Tampa, FL 33624 - Like new!!! Wood flooring and tile throughout only carpeted in 2 bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4403 WILLOWRUN LANE
4403 Willow Run Lane, Northdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2133 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom PLUS bonus room, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features a separate dining room, very large bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, playroom, home office or work out area, huge family great room and split bedroom floor

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17607 SIMMONS ROAD
17607 Simmons Road, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Long or Short-term rental. STEINBRENNER HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. Here's your opportunity to live in an UPDATED and FULLY FURNISHED home in a well established neighborhood in Lutz. Extra large lot, with a fenced backyard with pond view.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
$
60 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$940
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Terrace Park
33 Units Available
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,177
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1431 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
$
Tampa Palms
11 Units Available
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Temple Crest
18 Units Available
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,027
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1122 sqft
Gated community in North Tampa, right beside Busch Gardens. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio and dishwasher. The complex is private and contains a pool, gym, game room, business center and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,247
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
27 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1343 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
$
Old Seminole Heights
11 Units Available
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1550 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Commons perfectly blends a relaxed environment, exceptional location, and excellent value in apartment home living. Located in North Tampa, FL, our community is minutes from Interstates, parks, the airport, and local shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
8 Units Available
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1009 sqft
Welcome home to Puritan Place Apartments! Located in the heart of Tampa, Florida, Puritan Place Apartments gives easy access to everything you could possibly need. Puritan Place is situated just minutes from I-275, Hwy.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lake Magdalene, FL

Lake Magdalene apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

