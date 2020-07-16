Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:59 AM

213 Apartments for rent in Lake Magdalene, FL with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lake Magdalene renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202
201 Poinsettia Pine Court, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
899 sqft
NICE second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with BALCONY located in the GATED Renaissance Villas Condominium community.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Magdalene
13767 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE
13767 Juniper Blossom Dr, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1157 sqft
Great location on Lake Magdalene. Back patio overlooks green space and wide open waters. Whispering Oaks is a gated community and is conveniently located in the Heart of Carrollwood just off of N. Dale Mabry and W. Fletcher.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Magdalene
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
8 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
26 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
968 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
25 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
Forest Hills
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$875
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1180 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Northdale
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
45 Units Available
Lake Brant
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
22 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,004
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
5 Units Available
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$849
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential location near public transportation and shopping. Clean units with all-electric kitchens and mini blinds. Community amenities include pool with sundeck and on-site clothing care center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
6 Units Available
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
998 sqft
This community offers residents a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym and cabanas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring adorn the apartments' interiors. Located a short walk from Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1032 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Magdalene
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 16 at 12:34 AM
$
11 Units Available
Tampa Palms
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,047
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,608
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
$
17 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
33 Units Available
Terrace Park
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,232
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1431 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
13 Units Available
Tampa Palms
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1397 sqft
A PERFECT PLACE FOR MODERN LIVING\nWe are renovating our apartment homes to provide an even better community for our wonderful residents! Schedule an appointment to stop by and view our new Shaker-style, soft-close, solid wood cabinetry and our
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
$
49 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$910
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$889
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
15 Units Available
St Joseph's Hospital
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom homes in gated community minutes from Dale Mabry Hwy, I-275, shopping, dining, entertainment, University of Tampa. Cozy kitchens, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse, garage parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
33 Units Available
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$860
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
867 sqft
Recently renovated community with quaint pond. Bay windows and oversized closets allow for ample light and storage space. Two pools, a bark park, fitness center and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$991
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1015 sqft
Residents have access to a fishing lake, tennis court and two pools at this pet-friendly community. Units have walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Easy access to the food and shopping along Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
7 Units Available
Lowry Park North
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
5 Units Available
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
873 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, subway tile backsplash in kitchen, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly with dog park on-site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
Tampa Palms
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1100 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Lake Magdalene, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lake Magdalene renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

