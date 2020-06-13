Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

125 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Magdalene, FL

Finding an apartment in Lake Magdalene that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bearss Glen
1 Unit Available
14918 Pinecrest Rd
14918 Pinecrest Rd, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
A 2 bedroom 1 bath 900 sqft home on a large fenced lot with a porch. This lot is lined with huge oak trees. This is a once in a life time opportunity and should not be missed. . .. . .

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Griffin Rd
112 Griffin Road, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Lutz Home - 112 Griffin Rd. Lutz, FL 33548 - This is a wonderful remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom house.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
106 Floral Drive #C
106 Floral Dr, Lake Magdalene, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom VERY NICELY maintained condo located in Northwest Tampa near Florida and Bearss.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
14057 Briardale Ln
14057 Briardale Lane, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1760 sqft
3 BED 3 BATH - tile/ laminate flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, his/hers walk-in closets, updated windows. Enclosed sun room off the kitchen & dining room opens to the big screen-enclosed patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
12728 Linda Drive
12728 Linda Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2106 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
205 Pine Tulip Ct
205 Pine Tulip Court, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
899 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom condo home in Gated Renaissance Villas. Upgraded unit, comes with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Centrally located around the University Of South Florida, University Hospital, Moffit, shopping and all

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
310 E. 130th Ave.
310 East 130th Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1230 sqft
Single Family Home - This home is now available for a long-term resident. This home features a nice floor plan, tile flooring throughout (no carpet), warm paint colors, a 1 car attached garage and a fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Magdalene
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
11 Units Available
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1056 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northdale
11 Units Available
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
15 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential location near public transportation and shopping. Clean units with all-electric kitchens and mini blinds. Community amenities include pool with sundeck and on-site clothing care center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Forest Hills
24 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$865
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1180 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
7 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
31 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
5 Units Available
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
998 sqft
This community offers residents a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym and cabanas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring adorn the apartments' interiors. Located a short walk from Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Tampa
1 Unit Available
908 E Bougainvillea Ave.
908 East Bougainvillea Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN TAMPA - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN TAMPA 908 E BOUGAINVILLEA AVENUE TAMPA, FL 33612 Rent: $600/month 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Affordable monthly rent and spacious back yard for your entire family! PETS ARE

Northdale

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4137 Brentwood Park Circle
4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1773 sqft
4137 Brentwood Park Circle Available 07/01/20 4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Tampa, FL 33624 - Like new!!! Wood flooring and tile throughout only carpeted in 2 bedrooms.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 to 9 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony, overlooking

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
708 E Seneca Ave
708 East Seneca Avenue, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2000 sqft
Currently tenant occupied do not disturb the tenant A NICE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2000 SQFT HOME WITH A FENCED YARD, A LARGE FRONT PORCH. A NICE COZY home. Has tile flooring and nice kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
12710 Casey Road
12710 Casey Road, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3138 sqft
To schedule a viewing: https://rently.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
10929 North Edison Avenue
10929 North Edison Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1252 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Northdale

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4403 WILLOWRUN LANE
4403 Willow Run Lane, Northdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2133 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom PLUS bonus room, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features a separate dining room, very large bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, playroom, home office or work out area, huge family great room and split bedroom floor
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lake Magdalene, FL

Finding an apartment in Lake Magdalene that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

