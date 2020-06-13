/
3 bedroom apartments
116 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Magdalene, FL
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
12728 Linda Drive
12728 Linda Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2106 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Griffin Rd
112 Griffin Road, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Lutz Home - 112 Griffin Rd. Lutz, FL 33548 - This is a wonderful remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom house.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Morley Terrace
1 Unit Available
14904 N Boulevard
14904 North Boulevard, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1295 sqft
14904 N Boulevard Available 08/01/20 - Coming soon!! Currently occupied, Please DO NOT DISTURB the tenants. Will be ready to move in early AUGUST.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Avila
1 Unit Available
1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA
1004 Losillas De Avila, Lake Magdalene, FL
Beautiful One Story Home with Pool for Rent In Avila! This home has been completely remodeled and everything is new! This 4 bedroom 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Avila
1 Unit Available
16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA
16609 Villalenda De Avila, Lake Magdalene, FL
Exquisite Mediterranean Estate Home located in Avila Golf & Country Club, Tampa Bay’s premier guard gated country club community. This beautiful home is situated on .
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2851 GRAND KEMERTON PLACE
2851 Grand Kemerton Pl, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1824 sqft
Available June 1st, 2020 Stunning town home in wonderful location! Imagine yourself living in a wonderful location, brand new, never lived in Town home! All you will need to do is unpack! This is a rare opportunity to lease a brand new town home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2847 GRAND KEMERTON PLACE
2847 Grand Kemerton Pl, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1824 sqft
Available June 1, 2020 Stunning town home in wonderful location! Imagine yourself living in a wonderful location, brand new, never lived in Town home! All you will need to do is unpack! This is a rare opportunity to lease a brand new town home.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Magdalene
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
8 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1499 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Forest Hills
22 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1378 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
12710 Casey Road
12710 Casey Road, Carrollwood, FL
To schedule a viewing: https://rently.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
10929 North Edison Avenue
10929 North Edison Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1252 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
708 E Seneca Ave
708 East Seneca Avenue, Tampa, FL
Currently tenant occupied do not disturb the tenant A NICE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2000 SQFT HOME WITH A FENCED YARD, A LARGE FRONT PORCH. A NICE COZY home. Has tile flooring and nice kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
4132 Pinelake Lane
4132 Pinelake Lane, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
Condo for Rent - Beautiful setting in this community. Great location to enjoy and relax with a wonderful community pool and quiet landscape. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5745332)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4137 Brentwood Park Circle
4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1773 sqft
4137 Brentwood Park Circle Available 07/01/20 4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Tampa, FL 33624 - Like new!!! Wood flooring and tile throughout only carpeted in 2 bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4403 WILLOWRUN LANE
4403 Willow Run Lane, Northdale, FL
This beautiful 4 bedroom PLUS bonus room, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features a separate dining room, very large bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, playroom, home office or work out area, huge family great room and split bedroom floor
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1401 E 140TH AVENUE
1401 East 140th Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
910 sqft
Cozy Tampa rental unit. This 3/1 has been updated and is rent ready! This unit is minutes from the interstate as well as local shopping, restaurants and USF. Water is included for an additional $25 per month.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
17607 SIMMONS ROAD
17607 Simmons Road, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Long or Short-term rental. STEINBRENNER HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. Here's your opportunity to live in an UPDATED and FULLY FURNISHED home in a well established neighborhood in Lutz. Extra large lot, with a fenced backyard with pond view.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
704 E 127TH AVENUE
704 East 127th Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1658 sqft
Fully furnished 3 bedroom with 2 full and 1 half baths. Extra large fenced in lot with shed and carport. Washer and dryer on property. Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors with his and hers closets in master.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Magdalene
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
Tampa Palms
8 Units Available
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1550 sqft
The Commons perfectly blends a relaxed environment, exceptional location, and excellent value in apartment home living. Located in North Tampa, FL, our community is minutes from Interstates, parks, the airport, and local shopping centers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
70 Units Available
Sunstone Palms
12702 University Club Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1293 sqft
An Floridian paradise in the heart of Tampa. Enjoy the sunshine at the two pools, playground, picnic areas and grilling stations. 1-3 bedroom apartment homes with energy-efficient appliances make this spot just about perfect.
