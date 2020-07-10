/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM
309 Apartments for rent in Lake Magdalene, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Magdalene
13767 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE
13767 Juniper Blossom Dr, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1157 sqft
Great location on Lake Magdalene. Back patio overlooks green space and wide open waters. Whispering Oaks is a gated community and is conveniently located in the Heart of Carrollwood just off of N. Dale Mabry and W. Fletcher.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
205 Pine Tulip Ct
205 Pine Tulip Court, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
899 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom condo home in Gated Renaissance Villas. Upgraded unit, comes with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Centrally located around the University Of South Florida, University Hospital, Moffit, shopping and all
Results within 1 mile of Lake Magdalene
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1499 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,013
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Northdale
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
23 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
968 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
26 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
45 Units Available
Lake Brant
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,324
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
7 Units Available
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
998 sqft
This community offers residents a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym and cabanas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring adorn the apartments' interiors. Located a short walk from Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1032 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
14722 PAR CLUB CIRCLE
14722 Par Club Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
2 story condo with split bedroom plan. Large living room with sliders leading to screened back porch. Eating space off Kitchen and laundry closet with Washer & Dryer. Kitchen has Stainless appliances and Granite counters with additional eating Bar.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
17607 SIMMONS ROAD
17607 Simmons Road, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Long or Short-term rental. STEINBRENNER HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. Here's your opportunity to live in an UPDATED and FULLY FURNISHED home in a well established neighborhood in Lutz. Extra large lot, with a fenced backyard with pond view.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
704 E 127TH AVENUE
704 East 127th Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1658 sqft
Fully furnished 3 bedroom with 2 full and 1 half baths. Extra large fenced in lot with shed and carport. Washer and dryer on property. Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors with his and hers closets in master.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Magdalene
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1000 sqft
Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
13 Units Available
Carrollwood Village
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1031 sqft
Situated in prestigious Carrollwood, The Place at Carrollwood Apartments is located in a natural conservation area, surrounded by lush landscaping and natural lakes.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
9 Units Available
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1200 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1015 sqft
Residents have access to a fishing lake, tennis court and two pools at this pet-friendly community. Units have walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Easy access to the food and shopping along Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1550 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,780
1600 sqft
The Commons perfectly blends a relaxed environment, exceptional location, and excellent value in apartment home living. Located in North Tampa, FL, our community is minutes from Interstates, parks, the airport, and local shopping centers.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
18 Units Available
Terrace Park
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1431 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Tampa Palms
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Plaza Terrace
Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
998 sqft
We have amazing on-site amenities such as a resort style swimming pool, tranquil views, state of the art fitness center, picnic/grill area with a pool deck, washer & dryer in each apartment, car care center, and a business center.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
$
11 Units Available
Old Seminole Heights
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,249
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
983 sqft
Stunning resort-like community right off the water and near the University of South Florida. Modern finishes include hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, fitness center and elegant decor.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
873 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, subway tile backsplash in kitchen, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly with dog park on-site.
