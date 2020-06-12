/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
234 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lake Magdalene, FL
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Lake Magdalene
1 Unit Available
13828 STONE MILL WAY
13828 Stone Mill Way, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
896 sqft
This Lake Magdalene area 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom unit is move-in ready and features newer carpet on the second level. The first floor plan is open and spacious with plenty of light. There is ample closet space in each bedroom upstairs.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
310 E. 130th Ave.
310 East 130th Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1230 sqft
Single Family Home - This home is now available for a long-term resident. This home features a nice floor plan, tile flooring throughout (no carpet), warm paint colors, a 1 car attached garage and a fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Magdalene
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
12 Units Available
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1056 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lake Brant
46 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1090 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
30 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1019 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northdale
10 Units Available
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
16 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Forest Hills
23 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1180 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
4 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1231 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 to 9 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony, overlooking
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
14722 PAR CLUB CIRCLE
14722 Par Club Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
2 story condo with split bedroom plan. Large living room with sliders leading to screened back porch. Eating space off Kitchen and laundry closet with Washer & Dryer. Kitchen has Stainless appliances and Granite counters with additional eating Bar.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE
14625 Par Club Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1475 sqft
Bright and clean unit steps away from the pool in the MIDDLE of CARROLLWOOD! Water and washer/dryer INCLUDED!! Enjoy your shaded private parking/carport! Offering a very private residence tucked away in Carrollwood Cove.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
15033 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE
15033 Arbor Reserve Circle, Northdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1341 sqft
This third floor unit has just been reconditioned with painting , kitchen upgrades, window blinds, new ceiling fans, and new clothes washer & dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Brigadoon
1 Unit Available
16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE
16549 Brigadoon Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
$1350 for a two year contract. Ready to move in! Don't miss this beautiful, completely remodeled 2bed/2.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Magdalene
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
27 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1122 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
Terrace Park
33 Units Available
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1431 sqft
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
62 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
984 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
Old Seminole Heights
11 Units Available
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
20 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lowry Park North
32 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1086 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
71 Units Available
Sunstone Palms
12702 University Club Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1001 sqft
An Floridian paradise in the heart of Tampa. Enjoy the sunshine at the two pools, playground, picnic areas and grilling stations. 1-3 bedroom apartment homes with energy-efficient appliances make this spot just about perfect.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Tampa Palms
13 Units Available
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
925 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
