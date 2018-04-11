2011 KELLEY AVENUE

Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath, will be FRESHLY PAINTED!! Tile floors throughout! You will be surprised by the space that this end unit villa home has to offer! ALL appliances included! Washer and dryer hookups inside unit!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
