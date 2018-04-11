All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2011 KELLEY AVENUE

2011 Kelley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2011 Kelley Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath, will be FRESHLY PAINTED!! Tile floors throughout! You will be surprised by the space that this end unit villa home has to offer! ALL appliances included! Washer and dryer hookups inside unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 KELLEY AVENUE have any available units?
2011 KELLEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 KELLEY AVENUE have?
Some of 2011 KELLEY AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 KELLEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2011 KELLEY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 KELLEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2011 KELLEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2011 KELLEY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2011 KELLEY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2011 KELLEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 KELLEY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 KELLEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2011 KELLEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2011 KELLEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2011 KELLEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 KELLEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 KELLEY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
