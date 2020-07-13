Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage hot tub package receiving on-site laundry coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking internet access online portal

Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone. When you come tour our community, youll find that Nob Hill offers much more than just a great location. Our amenities include two renovated pools, a business center with printing, state of the art gym, coffee and refreshments at the clubhouse, BBQ and picnic area, doggy park and 24-hour emergency service. We also have assigned parking, are pet friendly! Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units have central A/C, tile flooring, fully equipped kitchens and large closets. If you are looking for quality, comfort & affordability, youve found the right place! For more details, contact our office.