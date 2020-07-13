All apartments in Kendall
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Nob Hill

9856 N Kendall Dr · (305) 676-7439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL 33176

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E106 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit H206 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit K108 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B213 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nob Hill.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
package receiving
on-site laundry
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone. When you come tour our community, youll find that Nob Hill offers much more than just a great location. Our amenities include two renovated pools, a business center with printing, state of the art gym, coffee and refreshments at the clubhouse, BBQ and picnic area, doggy park and 24-hour emergency service. We also have assigned parking, are pet friendly! Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units have central A/C, tile flooring, fully equipped kitchens and large closets. If you are looking for quality, comfort & affordability, youve found the right place! For more details, contact our office.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1-2 months rent
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $250
Additional: Short term lease fee (7-11 months): $50/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 25 lbs, aggressive breed
Parking Details: 1 spot included, guest parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nob Hill have any available units?
Nob Hill has 4 units available starting at $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Nob Hill have?
Some of Nob Hill's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nob Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Nob Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nob Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Nob Hill is pet friendly.
Does Nob Hill offer parking?
Yes, Nob Hill offers parking.
Does Nob Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Nob Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Nob Hill have a pool?
Yes, Nob Hill has a pool.
Does Nob Hill have accessible units?
No, Nob Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Nob Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nob Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does Nob Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Nob Hill has units with air conditioning.
