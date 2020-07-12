/
st nicholas
283 Apartments for rent in St. Nicholas, Jacksonville, FL
9 Units Available
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Community amenities include a dog park, pool, playground, on-site laundry and parking. Recently renovated units have a dishwasher, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Convenient location for commuters, just off of Highway 1.
30 Units Available
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,487
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
5 Units Available
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,197
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1513 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident's convenience. Pet friendly. Enjoy an on-site playground. Just 6 miles from downtown, and near the Arlington Expressway.
6 Units Available
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$830
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the lifestyle, unique features, and fabulous amenities that make The Palms at 2800 one of Jacksonville’s premier places to live.
4 Units Available
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$840
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95. Select units include washer/dryer and dishwasher; all include spacious closets, kitchen appliances, and air conditioning. Community features fitness center, laundry facility, pet park, and swimming pool.
1 Unit Available
4929 BRIDGEWATER CIR
4929 Bridgewater Circle, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1597 sqft
FROM 5 POINTS,TAKE RIVERSIDE AVE,LEFT ON POST ST, RIGHT ON PARK ST. TO I-95 SOUTH,TAKE US-90 BEACHES EXIT TO BEACH BLVD, RIGHT ON BRIDGEWATER CIR., PROPERTY IS ON THE LEFT. SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT IN ST. NICHOLAS.
1 Unit Available
2441 SPRING PARK RD
2441 Spring Park Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
SOUTHSIDE/SPRING PARK 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT 60 UNIT BUILDING. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, central heat and air, kitchen (R,R)), balcony, off street parking, laundry room on premises, owner may consider pets with NRPF, approximately 850 sq.
1 Unit Available
2445 SPRING PARK RD
2445 Spring Park Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
SOUTHSIDE/SPRING PARK 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. UNIT 5. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, central heat and air, kitchen (R,R)), balcony, off street parking, laundry room on premises, owner may consider pets with NRPF, approximately 600 sq.
1 Unit Available
3325 CLAREMONT RD
3325 Claremont Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1090 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in St Nicholas/Separate Living and Dining Room/Eat in Kitchen/Hardwood flooring/Tile Flooring-CH&A-Washer Dryer Hookup/Large fence in Yard-Off Street Parking NO PETS
1 Unit Available
2375 JERUSALEM ST
2375 Jerusalem Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1760 sqft
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In
1 Unit Available
721 OLD HICKORY RD
721 Old Hickory Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1975 sqft
INCREDIBLE RIVERFRONT LOCATION!!! STUNNING VIEW OF CITY SKYLINE, DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM EVERBANK STADIUM. THIS IS POSSIBLY THE FINEST RIVERFRONT LOCATION AVAILABLE IN JAX!!! KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, FLOORS, PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL ALL UPDATED!
1 Unit Available
3121 BELDEN ST
3121 Belden Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
This is a remodeled 2 bed 1 bath with beautiful tile throughout. Carport in the back, New kitchen and upgraded windows. This property does not have washer and dryer connections.
1 Unit Available
4030 HUNTER CIR
4030 Hunter Circle, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1741 sqft
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email leasing@jwbcompanies.com today to schedule your showing today!
18 Units Available
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1197 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool, lush courtyard and media room for tenants of this elegant pet-friendly community. Units have a patio or balcony, fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage.
15 Units Available
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1674 sqft
Waterfront community of one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95 with an outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Covered parking garage included in rent. All units feature granite counters, in-unit laundry facilities and a dishwasher.
10 Units Available
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,024
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1100 sqft
Situated between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard with proximity to I-95 and Autobahn Speedway. Pet-friendly apartment community features pool and gym for fitness and relaxation. Recently renovated units include in-unit laundry and microwave.
9 Units Available
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1320 sqft
A modern community with luxurious features including updated interior finishes, spacious floor plans and ample storage. On-site pool, green space and gym. This pet-friendly community is near area entertainment and parks.
7 Units Available
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
890 sqft
Near major freeways, entertainment and schools. On-site amenities here include two pools, a duck pond and green space. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, modern appliances, and lots of storage.
43 Units Available
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1411 sqft
Located off Gate Parkway West with easy access to I-95 and restaurants. Apartment community features include pool table and clubhouse for recreation. Fireplace and air conditioning in every unit for comfort and relaxation.
8 Units Available
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$749
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
868 sqft
At La Palma apartments in Jacksonville, Florida, you will feel right at home. Enjoy modern amenities, a convenient location, and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment floor plans.
5 Units Available
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$789
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1353 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Remo in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$709
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
942 sqft
Located just south of Woods Avenue, these unique new apartments are pet-friendly and offer amenities like W/D hookups, patios and balconies, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and onsite parking.
32 Units Available
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Miramar in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1375 sqft
Resort-style living near St. Vincent's Hospital and St. Johns Town Center. Gourmet kitchens, wood-inspired plank flooring, and large, open floor plans. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
