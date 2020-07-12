/
cobblestone
384 Apartments for rent in Cobblestone, Jacksonville, FL
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$840
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
891 sqft
Welcome home to Moncler Huntington in Jacksonville, Florida! Our beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located near East Beltway 295 and Highway 113.
1559 Panther Ridge Court
1559 Panther Ridge Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1428 sqft
Attractive Home near the Beach in Jacksonville Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1729 Hidden Forest Lane
1729 Hidden Forest Lane, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2510 sqft
1729 Hidden Forest Lane Available 08/08/20 Cozy Spacious Home - This gorgeous home is everything you want and more.
12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901
12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1250 sqft
Condo 3 BD 2 BA in Gated Community with Great Amenities - Condo in a gated community conveniently located on the ground floor unit.
13741 Hillandale Drive
13741 Hillandale Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2215 sqft
Beautiful Secluded Private Corner Lot Home with Deck and Wooded Views - A beautiful well-maintained single family detached home with 3 split bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a two-car courtyard entry garage situated on 1 to 2 acres.
4031 ARBOR LAKE DR. W
4031 Arbor Lake Drive West, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1783 sqft
4031 ARBOR LAKE DR. W Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Fenced Home in Fort. Caroline - This a nice home to retreat to after a long day. The home offers 3 bedrooms, two baths, a fireplace and a fenced yard.
1665 Trotters Bend
1665 Trotters Bend Trail, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2019 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
1665 Trotters Bend Available 07/18/20 - (RLNE4589540)
1414 Blue Eagle Way E
1414 Blue Eagle Way East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1662 sqft
AMAZING 3/2 with FANTASTIC Upgrades! - This spacious home is located in the coveted Ashley Woods neighborhood. With excellent proximity to the Beaches and NS Mayport, the location has it all. Home includes upgraded hardwood and tile throughout.
11429 ASHLEY MANOR WAY
11429 Ashley Manor Way, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1680 sqft
Beautiful neighborhood with sidewalks and trees. Note: carpet is beige but photos show old green carpet. Super master suite with walk in closet. Nice open floor plan with soaring ceilings. Great room/ dining room combo plus eat in kitchen.
11362 SHOVLER CT
11362 Shovler Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1485 sqft
Amazing price for this wonderfully kept 3/2 Townhome. All newer carpet and flooring and high open ceilings bring this home to life. Large and sweeping great room with wood burning fireplace.
4337 Springmoor Dr. E.
4337 Springmoor Drive E, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1738 sqft
Coveted Hidden Hills Community - Great opportunity to live in the beautiful gated community of Hidden Hills on a corner lot/ cul de sac home. Short drive to the beach, Jaguars stadium, Town Center, Mayport Naval Base, Mayo Clinic, and the airport.
11944 HARBOUR COVE DR S
11944 Harbour Cove Drive South, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1679 sqft
VISIT Suprapropertymanagment.com to SCHEDULE a Showing or APPLY ONLINE
3169 TROTTING HORSE LN
3169 Trotting Horse Lane East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1871 sqft
This charming home in the friendly Ft. Caroline Oaks area is a must see! The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and over 1,800 sq. ft of living space for you and your family to enjoy.
1701 FOREST LAKE CIR
1701 Forest Lake Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom condo with nice open concept. Wood floors in main living area. Newer refrigerator and sink in kitchen. Garage and storage are downstairs. Living spaces, bedrooms and baths are upstairs.
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1250 sqft
This lakeside community offers easy access to Hodges Boulevard and the shopping along Atlantic Boulevard. These recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
907 sqft
Situated in the Brookwood Forest neighborhood.1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious patios or balconies and swimming pool views. Leisure amenities include a strength and cardio center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and tennis courts.
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1440 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1500 sqft
This beautiful lakeside community features lighted fountains and is only moments from everything Beach Boulevard has to offer. Luxury features include sauna, coffee bar, putting green and much more. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,121
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1340 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1240 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Sea Oats
900 Plaza, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1123 sqft
Newly renovated large apartment homes designed for maximum comfort with large kitchens and plenty of closets.
Meridian
653 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1338 sqft
Apartments offer fireplace, stainless steel appliances and in-unit W/D. Close to Mill Cove, Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens, and Regency Square Mall. Green community with sports courts, gym, media room and coffee bar.
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. John's Forest offers an enhanced variety of apartment homes with distinctive one, two, and three bedroom floor plans minutes from beautiful beaches, Downtown Jacksonville, St. Johns Town Center, and The Jacksonville International Airport.
