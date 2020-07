Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym playground pool pool table bbq/grill dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly volleyball court cats allowed parking on-site laundry courtyard yoga

Deerwood Park Apartments offers a variety of fantastic retail, dining, and entertainment destinations being located just minutes from St. Johns Town Center. With convenient access to Southside Boulevard, Butler Boulevard, and I-295, its only a short drive to Deerwood Business Park and Jacksonville's best beaches. Location and upscale amenities offer residents a new standard of apartment home living. Our five floor plans present a selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes that are designed to enhance your quality of living. Crown molding, garden tubs, ceramic tile, maple cabinets, spacious walk-in closets, and a full-size washer and dryer are just a few of the amenities offered to complement your lifestyle. With picturesque lake and nature views, every day is an opportunity to relax and unwind.