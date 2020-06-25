Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal package receiving playground

If you've been looking for the right fit, you'll find it here at Canopy Creek Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Jacksonville, FL. Our great residential neighborhood is on the Broward River, right around the corner from I-295 and I-95, with great dining options close by. Our community was designed with your comfort in mind.



With five wonderful selections of floor plans to choose from, finding the picture perfect home has never been more simple! Our floor plan amenities include tile flooring, an all electric kitchen and a personal patio or balcony in select apartment homes. We provide everything you need to feel right at home.



Outside of our magnificent apartment homes, we offer beautiful landscaping with a children's play area, a clubhouse, and picnic area with barbecue that every family will appreciate. For your convenience, our community also offers a business center, laundry facility, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Please ask about our military, senior and preferred employer discounts.