Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:56 PM

Canopy Creek

Open Now until 6pm
11291 Harts Rd · (904) 606-0941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11291 Harts Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0212 · Avail. Oct 7

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 0508 · Avail. Sep 12

$755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0215 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 1309 · Avail. Oct 8

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 1416 · Avail. Jul 25

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canopy Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
If you've been looking for the right fit, you'll find it here at Canopy Creek Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Jacksonville, FL. Our great residential neighborhood is on the Broward River, right around the corner from I-295 and I-95, with great dining options close by. Our community was designed with your comfort in mind.

With five wonderful selections of floor plans to choose from, finding the picture perfect home has never been more simple! Our floor plan amenities include tile flooring, an all electric kitchen and a personal patio or balcony in select apartment homes. We provide everything you need to feel right at home.

Outside of our magnificent apartment homes, we offer beautiful landscaping with a children's play area, a clubhouse, and picnic area with barbecue that every family will appreciate. For your convenience, our community also offers a business center, laundry facility, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Please ask about our military, senior and preferred employer discounts.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Water: $60/month; Valet Trash: $12/month; Common Area: $10/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canopy Creek have any available units?
Canopy Creek has 5 units available starting at $720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Canopy Creek have?
Some of Canopy Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canopy Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Canopy Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canopy Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Canopy Creek is pet friendly.
Does Canopy Creek offer parking?
Yes, Canopy Creek offers parking.
Does Canopy Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Canopy Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Canopy Creek have a pool?
Yes, Canopy Creek has a pool.
Does Canopy Creek have accessible units?
No, Canopy Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Canopy Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canopy Creek has units with dishwashers.
