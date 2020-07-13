/
apartments with pool
230 Apartments for rent in Orange Park, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
9 Units Available
Orange Park
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1314 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$865
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Orange Park
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1349 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated May 26 at 04:02pm
2 Units Available
Millstone Village
4190 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1521 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
1690 sqft
This community features two athletic centers, a water park, fitness center, and playgrounds. Apartments feature new appliances, large, walk-in closets, and high ceilings. Near Target and other shops. Lots of space.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated May 26 at 04:00pm
2 Units Available
Fieldstone Village
573 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1784 sqft
Spacious apartments in a stunning community with two athletic centers, baseball fields, volleyball courts, and playgrounds. These apartments are modern with energy-efficient appliances, 10-foot ceilings, and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated May 26 at 03:59pm
3 Units Available
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1521 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is brand new and features access to OakLeaf Plantation amenities, including playgrounds, basketball courts, and a fitness center. Apartments are spacious and feature high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
1 of 8
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Orange Park
1800 PARK AVE
1800 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean, move-in ready ground-floor unit with many upgrades. Tile flooring in all wet areas. Don't delay, this one will go fast!
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
395 Dunwoodie Road
395 Dunwoodie Road, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1985 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2818 ADMIRALS WALK DR E
2818 Admirals Walk Drive East, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2094 sqft
Highly-sought-after Admiral's Walk. 4 Bedroom Pool home. Large family room adjacent separate Bonus/Pool room. Dining room w/bay window looks out at Oaks. Quiet neighborhood just a short walk to the Waterfront.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
5544 Greatpine Lane N
5544 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
5544 Greatpine Lane N Available 04/03/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo on West Side - Quaint 2/2 on the Westside near NAS, Orange Park Mall and I-295. Split bedrooms, new flooring throughout including in kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2036 Pompano Parkway
2036 Pompano Parkway, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,470
1948 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
7 Units Available
Oak Hill
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$670
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
171 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 137
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
19 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
6 Units Available
Beauclerc
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pickwick Apartments!\n\nCome experience why Pickwick is considered Mandarin's Best Kept Secret! Pickwick offers quiet beauty, convenience, and NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Duclay
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
100 Units Available
Beauclerc
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1500 sqft
Receive a $400 credit on your rent when you move-in by May 31, 2020 Learn More About Our Community Mandarin Bay Apartments is a luxury apartment community located in one of the most desireable neighborhoods in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Loretto
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
3 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1035 sqft
Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
11 Units Available
Duclay Forest
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$989
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Ortega Farms
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1080 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
