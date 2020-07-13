Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

72 Apartments for rent in Palm Coast, FL with pool

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1331 sqft
Situated in Indian Trails with easy access to I-95. Pet-friendly apartments with screened-in patios in a community with a hammock lounge, off-leash dog park and wildlife observation stations. Residents enjoy complimentary outdoor equipment rentals.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Seminole Woods
21 Ullman Ct
21 Ullman Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
The welcoming foyer and comfortable layout of this one-story home invite you to relax and unwind.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
84 Ryder Drive
84 Ryder Drive, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1861 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Contact Agent for Availability & Rates! Rate Shown is Monthly Rate. Beautifully redone pool home on corner lot with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
200 S Riverview Bend
200 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1159 sqft
First floor, 3 bedroom - 2 full bath, end unit with 1,159 sq. ft. of living area, and a 1 car, attached garage. Nice, lake view from Living Room and Lani. The unit features full Kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, and abundant cabinet space.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
28 Greenbriar Court
28 Greenbriar Ct, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
***AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ASAP*** 2 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo located at The Fairways. Community amenities include a screened Olympic sized heated pool, sauna and tennis courts.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
55 S Riverview Bend
55 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Palm Harbor
64 Franciscan Lane
64 Franciscan Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1904 sqft
POOL HOME! Lovely, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in desirable Palm Harbor subdivision. Spacious family room. Kitchen equipped plenty of cabinetry, counter space, beautiful dining area, breakfast nook, and pantry.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Palm Harbor
3 Cherokee Ct W
3 Cherokee Court West, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1788 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath Canal Front Pool Home is ready to welcome you in to a Perfect Vacation Destination. Bring your family & friends, come for 1 week or months this 3 bedroom 2 bath home will comfortably sleep 6 people.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Pine Lakes
34 Wellford Ln
34 Wellford Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1901 sqft
Wonderful family and pet friendly 3 bedroom 2 bath plus office and 3 car garage and in ground pool home with completely fenced in back yard.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
1200 Canopy Walk Lane
1200 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Bright and airy top floor END unit. Sliding doors from both the living room & master overlooking the pond & preserve area (watch the osprey and eagle fish in your backyard!). Master seperate from 2nd & 3rd bedroom for privacy.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Mid Oaks Cir.
7 Mid Oaks Circle, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in the Fairways of Palm Coast - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath in the Fairways of Palm Coast. Nice Bike Trails. Close to Island Walk Shopping Center. Screened Porch. Community pool. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. No pets.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
45 Riverview Bend S #1941
45 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1171 sqft
45 Riverview Bend S #1941 Available 08/01/20 Intracoastal Living - Beautiful Corner unit condo! The Tidelands community features two swimming pools and spas, a fitness center and a clubhouse with billiards room, tennis courts, basketball courts,

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
70 Southlake Dr
70 Southlake Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1771 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with two car garage home in the prestigious gated Community of Grand Haven. Tile and carpet throughout. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and granite counter-tops and island.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
500 Canopy Walk Ln #533
500 Canopy Walk Ln 533, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1238 sqft
Beautiful Canopy Walk condo has unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway from the living space and master bedroom. Split plan has crown molding in living and dining rooms.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Palm Harbor
54 Club House Dr
54 Club House Dr, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
665 sqft
Nice and clean condo. Window black-out curtains throughout. Wall to wall laminate wood flooring. 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. Stove, refrigerator, ceiling fans in living and bed room. Washer and Dryer in unit. Pool access and private parking spot.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Palm Harbor
56 Club House Dr
56 Club House Dr, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1057 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom Condo. This property includes 2 full baths, all new carpet and paint. Kitchen is been redone with new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Ceiling fans throughout.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
98 Rivers Edge Lane
98 Rivers Edge Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1230 sqft
Gated community. Direct Intracoastal condo. 3rd floor end unit with breathtaking views easy access with elevator. Enjoy the community amenities which include tennis, shuffleboard, and pool.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
55 Riverview Bnd S Unit 2022
55 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
35 Fairways Circle
35 Fairways Circle, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
This fantastic 1st floor end unit condo located in the desirable Fairways community is now available for rent.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Palm Harbor
2 S Creek Court
2 Creek Ct, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2942 sqft
Alluring Water Front, 2 Story Pool Home located on private street on cul-de-sac in the center of Palm Coast.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pine Lakes
84 Westbury Ln
84 Westbury Ln, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1928 sqft
Built in 2020 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home in Palm Coast - Look no further than this amazing, 2020 built pool home in Palm Coast. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
2 Greenbriar Court
2 Greenbriar Ct, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo located in the Fairways community. There were recent renovations completed on the condo. Tenant to pay electric and cable. Amenities include: a screened Olympic sized heated pool, sauna and tennis courts.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
200 Riverview Bend S
200 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1461 sqft
Beautifully 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms furnished condo, with one car garage under the unit. This condo is beautifully decorated with many designer touches including custom window treatment ,granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets.

Palm Coast rents increased moderately over the past month

Palm Coast rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Coast stand at $1,033 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Palm Coast's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Coast, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Palm Coast rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Palm Coast, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Palm Coast is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Palm Coast's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Palm Coast's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Coast than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Palm Coast.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

