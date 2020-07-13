/
apartments with pool
49 Apartments for rent in Yulee, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
6 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1388 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
86259 Fortune Drive
86259 Fortune Drive, Yulee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2124 sqft
Come check out this well-kept home in the Hideaway off US Hwy 17 South. Meticulous care of the exterior and interior has been provided.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
87043 Chesapeake Avenue
87043 Chesapeake Ave, Yulee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1520 sqft
AVAILABLE 07/20/2020 Don't miss out on this one of a kind charmer. This authentic, all brick home is situated just minutes away from shopping and dining. Back patio backs up to wooded reserve so enjoy backyard cookouts and family time.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
96043 Bass Lane
96043 Bass Lane, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1437 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. AVAILABLE 08/20. Heron Isles neighborhood! Close to Fernandina Beach and A1A. This three bedroom home has a kitchen equipped with a range, dishwasher, and refrigerator with plenty of cabinet and counter space.
Results within 1 mile of Yulee
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
86089 Hampton Bays Dr
86089 Hampton Bays Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2757 sqft
86089 Hampton Bays Dr Available 09/01/20 Beautiful North Hampton Golf Community!!!! - Beautiful waterfront two story home in a Golf Course Community! Welcome home to Desirable North Hampton. Spacious home on very private lot.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
96015 Stoney Dr
96015 Stoney Drive, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1631 sqft
Townhouse in The Cottages of Stoney Creek - This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is located within the gated community of The Cottages of Stoney Creek. Enjoy this end unit with screen porch overlooking open space with privacy.
Results within 5 miles of Yulee
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
13 Units Available
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1186 sqft
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
72 Units Available
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the native wildlife from the wetlands.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
76309 Deerwood Drive
76309 Deerwood Drive, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2302 sqft
Close to Jacksonville, Kingsbay and Amelia Island! - 2302 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Timber Creek Plantation home located in Yulee and within quick access to Fernandina, Jacksonville and Kingsbay. Wood Laminate Floors throughout this home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
94037 Marsh Bay CT
94037 Marsh Bay Court, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1625 sqft
Marsh Lakes Villa - Don't miss the opportunity to live in this spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath villa in popular Villages of Marsh Lakes. This patio style home offers a two car garage, screened lanai and small yard (lawn care included).
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
95033 Poplar Way
95033 Poplar Way, Nassau County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3347 sqft
Beautiful 2 story in gated golf course community - 3347sf, 5BR/3.5BA + bonus area in Amelia National. Formal dining and living room with built in book shelves. Designated office. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
94233 Gull Point Place
94233 Gull Point Place, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2921 sqft
94233 Gull Point Place Available 08/01/20 Gated community within walking distance to beach. - 2921sf, 4BR/3.5BA custom built home in The Preserve at Summer Beach.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
95227 Windflower Trail
95227 Windflower Trail, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1923 sqft
Beautifully Maintained home in Amelia Concourse!! - 4BR/3BA 1,923sqft with two Master Bedrooms on either side. Well-appointed kitchen with large island and granite counter tops. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Pecan Park
16198 DOWING CREEK DR
16198 Downing Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2297 sqft
Come home to a 4 bed / 2.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
16180 Blossom Lake Drive
16180 Blossom Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1548 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom home located in the Bainebridge Estates near the Jacksonville International Airport and River City Marketplace. Elan floor plan, 3 Bed and 2 Bath and 2 car garage.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
95206 Tanglewood Dr
95206 Tanglewood Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1836 sqft
Close to island and beaches - 1836 sf, 4BR/2BA in the recently built Timberlake subdivision. Community pool and playground and just a short drive to island and beaches. Tile plank flooring through out main living area.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Pecan Park
16077 GARRETT GROVE CT
16077 Garrett Cove Court, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2071 sqft
2106 sq. ft. 4BR/2BA Single Family Home in the Northside Community of Yellow Bluff Landing. Large Living Room with separate Formal Dining Room and Dedicated Office. Spacious Kitchen with granite countertops and Breakfast Room.
Last updated April 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
The Cape
14719 AMELIA VIEW DR
14719 Amelia View Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2346 sqft
Lawncare included! 4 bedroom, 3 bath estate on half acre in popular community of Amelia View. Side Entry garage, screened lanai, 4th bedroom/bonus and full bath on second floor. Convenient to River City Marketplace, Jax Port and JIA.
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
Pecan Park
16038 TISONS BLUFF RD
16038 Tisons Bluff Rd, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2297 sqft
Come home to a 4 bed / 2.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
77336 Cobblestone Drive
77336 Cobblestone Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1763 sqft
Four Bedroom & Pondside in Popular Timber Creek! - 1763 sq. ft. 4BR/2BA Pondside home in Yulee's Timber Creek Plantation. Living Room with combined Dining space overlooks the Fenced Backyard and pond.
Results within 10 miles of Yulee
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
35 Units Available
Oceanway
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1210 sqft
Modern, open floor plans. Patios and balconies. Minutes to Jacksonville International Airport and I-95. Updated stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry for convenience. On-site pool, tennis courts and playground. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
Jacksonville North Estates
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury apartment complex comes with air conditioning and walk-in closets, is fitted with its own alarm system, and benefits from 24-hour maintenance and internet access. Pet-friendly, and close to the I-95 for commuting needs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
30 Units Available
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1385 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring and private balconies. Pet-friendly community with a fitness studio, gaming room and an outdoor lounge, among other amenities. Close to I-95.
