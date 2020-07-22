Apartment List
9 Apartments for rent in Kingsland, GA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Kingsland means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing y... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
203 Waters Edge Drive
203 Waters Edge Drive, Kingsland, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2194 sqft
203 Waters Edge Drive Available 07/31/20 203 Waters Edge Drive - AVAILABLE 07/31/2020 - Beautiful 2 story home with bonus room upstairs that has a full bath & walk in closet which can be used for bedroom, in-law suite or man cave.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
139 Spinnaker Cir
139 Spinmaker Circle, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1104 sqft
3/2 with a spacious eat-in kitchen, laminate floors, 1 car attached garage, and a fenced in backyard! Pets allowed. $300 per pet fee. Max 2. Breed is subject to approval. Call for your viewing today! Available : 8/14/2020

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
235 W Lakemont Dr
235 West Lakemont Drive, Kingsland, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
891 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/12/20 - 2BR/2BA DUPLEX IN LAKEMONT. PRIVATE COVERED PATIO, EXTRA STORAGE IN CLOSET OUTSIDE, RENT INCLUDES POOL ACCESS.
Results within 1 mile of Kingsland

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Boatsman Way
116 Boatman Way, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2836 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE 8/3/20 - BEAUTIFUL 4 BR, 3 BA HOME, SECOND MASTER BR UPSTAIRS. SCREENED BACK PORCH, LAKE VIEW, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FORMAL DINING, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
134 Boatsman Way
134 Boatsman Way, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/14/2020 - 4 bedroom, 2 bath. The spacious master suite includes tray ceilings, a walk-in closet, a double vanity, garden tub, and a walk-in tiled shower. Kitchen looks into the great room over an island - perfect setup for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Kingsland
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1050 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1038 Greenwillow Drive
1038 Greenwillow Drive, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2693 sqft
1038 Greenwillow Drive - AVAILABLE NOW - Coastal Georgia Low Country Styled Home located in Osprey Cove Golf Community is ready for your immediate move in.
Results within 10 miles of Kingsland
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
20 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
36 Point Peter Place
36 Point Peter Place, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 RTO /SALE Cape Style Home with pool and Cabana - Property Id: 163651 Highly sought after River Oaks Subdivision Point Peter Saint Marys 3/2/1 Fireplace Nice lot Home has Pool and Cabana Quiet Super Location.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
86259 Fortune Drive
86259 Fortune Drive, Yulee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2124 sqft
Come check out this well-kept home in the Hideaway off US Hwy 17 South. Meticulous care of the exterior and interior has been provided.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Kingsland, GA

Finding apartments with a pool in Kingsland means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Kingsland could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

