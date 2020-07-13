/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020
136 Apartments for rent in World Golf Village, FL with pool
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
965 Registry Blvd 101
965 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1650 sqft
965 Registry Blvd 101 - If you're going to be spending a lot of time at home, you may want to be here in this lovely 3-bedroom condo. Everything is included and its beautifully furnished.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
945 Registry Blvd 210
945 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1587 sqft
3-bedroom furnished condo short term or long term - Bring your suitcase! Everything is included in this beautifully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo with balcony. In your home away from home, enjoy a serene setting in a relaxing environment.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
125 LEGENDARY DR
125 Legendary Drive, World Golf Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1055 sqft
Very nicely appointed condo includes all appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Large kitchen with 43'' cabinets and granite counter tops. Large screened porch with storage room. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
1220 Maclaren Street
1220 Maclaren Street, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1594 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
189 Adelanto Avenue
189 Adelanto Ave, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1605 sqft
~Available for Immediate Occupancy~Sophisticated, conveniently located 3 BR/2.5 Bath, 1605 sq. ft. town home! The beautifully equipped kitchen, spacious living/dining room and half bath are located downstairs.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
155 LEGENDARY DR
155 Legendary Drive, World Golf Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1055 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in the Legends in St. Johns County. Kitchen has solid surface counter tops, white cabinets and tile floors. Main living areas and bedrooms have carpet. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Separate laundry room.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
355 N SHORE CIR
355 North Shore Circle, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2172 sqft
Waterfront and amazingly spacious ground floor furnished condo with TWO screened lanai's and covered parking in gated community. You'll feel right at home in this renovated 3/4 PLUS office overlooking the waterway from multiple rooms in the unit.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
190 LATERRA LINKS CIR
190 Laterra Links Circle, World Golf Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2160 sqft
Luxury living in the prestigious King and Bear community at World Golf Village. The location can not be better with easy access to the interstate, shopping and malls, and a great location in the community.
Last updated July 8
1 Unit Available
125 LEGENDARY DR
125 Legendary Dr, World Golf Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1055 sqft
Very nicely appointed condo includes all appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Large kitchen with 43'' cabinets and granite counter tops. Large screened porch with storage room. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
2258 CASCADIA CT
2258 Cascadia Drive, World Golf Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2943 sqft
: Beautiful 5/3 Home on the Water with Huge Fenced Backyard! This home features a Formal Dining Room that leads to an open Gathering room with Gas Fireplace Surrounded by windows which Filter in lots of natural light.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
417 FORT DRUM CT
417 Fort Drum Court, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1856 sqft
***Available 8/1/2020*** Beautiful home for rent located in the desirable Heritage Landing community with resort style amenities and Top Rated St.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
222 Buck Run Way
222 Buck Run Way, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2399 sqft
Samara Lakes Beauty! 4 Bedrooms,2.5 Baths And Over 2300 Sq Ft. Neat As A Pin And Ready For Move-in! Big Home With Great Floor Plan. Fabulous Over-sized Kitchen With Bakers Island. Located On Water With Lake Views From Back Covered Patio.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
738 Porta Rosa Circle
738 Porta Rosa Circle, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1835 sqft
Beautiful home for rent in Murabella! - **AVAILABLE NOW** Beautiful home for rent in Murabella in St Augustine! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features 1,835 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the home you have a separate formal dining room.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
38 FALLEN OAK TRL
38 Fallen Oak Trail, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2387 sqft
Almost new home in Bannon Lakes!! 2 Story 4 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms and a flex space on the second floor. Dark tile floors downstairs, Open Kitchen over looking eating space, living room and pond.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
113 Brookfall Dr
113 Brookfall Drive, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1191 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in St. Augustine.
Results within 1 mile of World Golf Village
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
153 Athens Drive
153 Athens Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,070
2028 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of World Golf Village
Last updated July 13
145 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
388 Richmond Drive
388 Richmond Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Beautiful sought out Townhouse at Durbin Crossing - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome with 1 car garage is located in highly desirable community in St. Johns County. This unit is very clean & well maintained.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
18 Jasper Court
18 Jasper Ct, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1575 sqft
18 Jasper Court Available 07/20/20 Stunning BRAND NEW home in Shearwater for rent! - **AVAILABLE JULY 20th, 2020** Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home features almost 1,600 sq. ft. of living space. Nice open concept floorplan.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
300 VIA CASTILLA
300 Via Castilla, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1278 sqft
Beautiful and clean 2 bedroom ground floor FURNISHED condo with office/den in Avila located in Palencia. New laminate floors throughout. No Carpet.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
345 TAMAR CT
345 Tamar Ct, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1789 sqft
Brand New, Never Lived in townhome in highly sought after, one of Saint John's County's newest and most desirable neighborhoods.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
104 SWEET OAK WAY
104 Sweet Oak Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1714 sqft
This beautiful BRAND NEW home is available for rent and occupancy now, with access to A-rated schools and a top community in St. Johns County.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
632 Drake Bay Terrace
632 Drake Bay Terrace, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1424 sqft
Great Townhouse With Easy Access To Shopping And I-95. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse Has 2.5 Baths And Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances. Great Location Right By The Community Pool!
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
201 ELLSWORTH CIR
201 Ellsworth Circle, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2346 sqft
Available early August. Lease this beautiful 5/3 bath home with large lanai with water view.
