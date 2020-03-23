All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9947 MELROSE CREEK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9947 MELROSE CREEK DR
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM

9947 MELROSE CREEK DR

9947 Melrose Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9947 Melrose Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
media room
Beautiful home with an abundance of storage space! Open floor plan. Large kitchen with solid surface countertops, upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Bedroom downstairs with full bath. Spacious owners suite and bathroom that boasts dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Owners suite, three guest bedrooms, and laundry room upstairs. Screened in lanai and fenced in backyard. Enjoy your free time enjoying the amenities Longleaf has to offer, pool, clubhouse, playground and dock for fishing. Minutes to the Oakleaf Town Center with great shopping, restaurants, and movie theater. Close to NAS Jax and Hurlong Field. Short drive to St Vincents Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9947 MELROSE CREEK DR have any available units?
9947 MELROSE CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9947 MELROSE CREEK DR have?
Some of 9947 MELROSE CREEK DR's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9947 MELROSE CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
9947 MELROSE CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9947 MELROSE CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 9947 MELROSE CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9947 MELROSE CREEK DR offer parking?
No, 9947 MELROSE CREEK DR does not offer parking.
Does 9947 MELROSE CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9947 MELROSE CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9947 MELROSE CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 9947 MELROSE CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 9947 MELROSE CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 9947 MELROSE CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9947 MELROSE CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9947 MELROSE CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia