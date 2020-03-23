9947 MELROSE CREEK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool media room

Beautiful home with an abundance of storage space! Open floor plan. Large kitchen with solid surface countertops, upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Bedroom downstairs with full bath. Spacious owners suite and bathroom that boasts dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Owners suite, three guest bedrooms, and laundry room upstairs. Screened in lanai and fenced in backyard. Enjoy your free time enjoying the amenities Longleaf has to offer, pool, clubhouse, playground and dock for fishing. Minutes to the Oakleaf Town Center with great shopping, restaurants, and movie theater. Close to NAS Jax and Hurlong Field. Short drive to St Vincents Hospital.