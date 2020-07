Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

End unit condo on the 2nd floor, with a 1 car attached garage! 3 bedroom 2 bath unit facing a lake, with high ceilings! This lovely unit is located in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville in Summer Grove! Laminate floor- the whole condo does not have any carpet ! No pets allowed. This home is also for sale MLS 1049245